Missouri vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11

The Texas A&M Aggies were looking like the cream of the crop in the SEC, but they're now desperate to get back on track after back-to-back losses to both Alabama and Florida.

Tonight, they host the Missouri Tigers, who are coming off back-to-back wins against South Carolina and Mississippi State. Is Missouri a viable underdog bet to place on Wednesday night? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Missouri +6.5 (-110)

Texas A&M -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Missouri +225

Texas A&M -285

Total

OVER 157.5 (-115)

UNDER 157.5 (-105)

Missouri vs. Texas A&M How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 11

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Reed Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Missouri Record: 16-7 (6-4 in SEC)

Texas A&M Record: 17-6 (7-3 in SEC)

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Missouri is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 8-4 in Missouri's last 12 games

Missouri is 1-4 ATS in its last five games vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 12-3 in the last 15 meetings between these two teams

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch

Mark Mitchell, G - Missouri Tigers

There are few teams in all of college basketball in which one player leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists, but that's the case for the Missouri Tigers. Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, all of which are the best on the team. That makes the job of Texas A&M fairly straightforward; if they can shut down Mitchell, they can win this game.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with the Aggies as home favorites:

Missouri's road splits are extremely concerning this season. The Tigers' effective field goal percentage drops 9.7% when playing on the road compared to at home, and it's not like they've faced a gauntlet of elite teams on the road. They have road losses to the likes of Ole Miss, LSU, and Notre Dame.

On top of that, Texas A&M is a three-point shooting team, ranking 25th in three-point shot rate. That's good news for the Aggies tonight, because now they get to face a Missouri team that ranks 274th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.6% from beyond the arc.

I'll lay the points with Texas A&M.

Pick: Texas A&M -6.5 (-110)

