Utah projected to have top backfield in 2025 college football season
Utah’s offensive backfield is earning national recognition ahead of its second season in the Big 12. Brad Crawford from 247Sports ranked the Utes with the No. 6 backfield in the country and the best in the conference.
The Utes are poised for a resurgence in 2025, thanks to a revamped rushing attack led by quarterback Devon Dampier and running backs Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers.
Dampier, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback transferring in from New Mexico, brings an electrifying rushing ability after amassing 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
Over his final four starts, he delivered a Lamar Jackson-esque performance with 628 rushing yards and nine scores, showcasing his ability to take over games with his legs. His arrival in Salt Lake City is made even more impactful with the addition of his former offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, who is implementing an uptempo system that should maximize Dampier’s strengths.
Known for their physical and disciplined play under head coach Kyle Whittingham, the Utes also landed two major additions in the backfield. Parker, transferring from Washington State, comes off a solid season in which he rushed for 735 yards, adding another dimension to Utah’s ground game.
Meanwhile, Rogers, who split time between Campbell and New Mexico, is a versatile back with a history of productivity, including 829 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns at Campbell. His ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver adds depth to the Utes' backfield.
With Beck orchestrating an aggressive, run-heavy approach, Utah’s offense is set to thrive in the Big 12. The combination of Dampier’s mobility, Parker’s power, and Rogers’ versatility makes this backfield one of the most dynamic in the country, positioning the Utes trio for a strong debut in their new setting.