What will Utah's future QB situation look like next season?
Vying for a spot in the Big 12 championship game and subsequently a berth in the College Football Playoff, Utah heads into the final two weeks of the regular with a lot at stake.
In the climate of college athletics, though, it behooves coaching staffs and administration to always keep an eye on what the future might hold for their program — especially if it involves the quarterback position.
Kyle Whittingham and the Utes (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) would like to keep both of their dynamic signal-callers on the roster for next season, though only time will tell if Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin decide to stay in Salt Lake City when the transfer portal opens in January.
"We sure hope so," Whittingham said when asked if he believed Dampier and Ficklin would be on the roster next season during his weekly press conference on Monday. "That remains to be see and that will be addressed."
Dampier and Ficklin have had their moments under center for Utah in 2025, with the former leading the charge as the team's starter while the latter steps in on specific quarterback run and options plays to provide the offense with a different look.
At least, that's how the dynamic has played out when Dampier's healthy. In situations where the Big 12's leader in QBR has been hampered with injury, though, Ficklin has stolen the spotlight with his penchant for big run plays.
The past weekend served as a prime example of the 6-foot-3 true freshman from Muskogee, Oklahoma, is capable of doing in an expanded role, with two rushing touchdowns from 67 and 74 yards out spearheading an offense that finished with 380 yards on the ground and averaged 8.8 per carry in a 55-28 victory over Baylor.
"Byrd Ficklin was probably the biggest catalyst for us when we needed it," Whittingham said after the game. "He's got a bright future, as I've said several times before, and he just really provides a spark for us."
Ficklin saw more playing time in the second half while Dampier nursed an injury, which forced him to make a brief locker room visit in the second quarter before the first of Ficklin's pair of explosive runs. It was reminiscent of when Ficklin made his first career start against Colorado on Oct. 25, when he ripped off several chunk plays and led the way in a historic night on the ground for Utah with 151 of the team's 422 rushing yards, the second most in the Whittingham era, thumping the Buffaloes in a 53-7 final from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Ficklin struggled through the air to start that game but has been efficient for the majority of his first season, completing 21-of-34 pass attempts for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the team's second string in the spring after arriving as an underrated recruit out of Muskogee High School.
After underscoring the severity of Dampier's ailment following the Baylor game, admitting the New Mexico transfer wouldn't have been available had the Utes played in Week 11, Whittingham left the door open for the possibility that Ficklin could start against Kansas State on Saturday during his weekly press conference.
"[Dampier] loves running the football and and he's been effective at it," Whittingham said. "So we'll just see what happens. But there is a scenario where you could see Byrd; I'm sure of that, but we'll see."
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Dampier tough it out and suit up, though, given his deep understanding of the ins-and-outs of Utah's offense. The 5-foot-11 junior had the second-most rush yards on the team (543) and ranked third in the Big 12 in completion percentage (65.3%) through the Utes' first 10 games. Dampier also threw for 1,668 yards, 17 touchdowns and had five interceptions going into Week 13.
Dampier's connection with offensive coordinator Jason Beck has helped revitalize the Utes in 2025, and could be a pivotal factor in determining whether he returns for his senior season in 2026. It could also have implications for Ficklin as well, assuming he'd have a line of suitors pursuing him if he did decide to enter his name into the portal at season's end.
The two week stretch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16 will provide some answers regarding the future of Utah's quarterback situation.
"December is now completely a dead period, and the portal does not open until January now so you have a little more time after the regular season to sort those things out than before," Whittingham said. "With what Byrd's done this year and what Devon has done, for that matter, we're gonna have to really step up to hang on to those guys."