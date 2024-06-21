Utah ranked top Big 12 team in Phil Steele's 2024 Preseason Top 40
Utah cracked the top ten in Phil Steele's Preseason Top 40 ranking this week. Kyle Whittingham's team was the highest-ranked Big 12 team and a favorite to win the conference, according to the longtime college football analyst.
Steele has the Utes at No. 8 in the nation heading into the season. No real surprises with Georgia taking the top spot, ahead of Ohio State at No. 2 and Oregon to round out the top three. Texas was fourth, followed by Penn State to round out the top five. If this is any indication of what's to come with the College Football Playoff, the Utes should be in the running towards the end of the year.
"Utah transitions to the Big 12 coming off of a down year in their final Pac-12 season. But many have tabbed the Utes as the favorite to win their new conference in their very first season joining the league," Steele wrote. He went on to explain why the Utes will be successful next year. "Quarterback Cameron Rising returns after missing the entire 2023 season with an injury suffered to end the 2022 season. With Utah’s strong culture set by Kyle Whittingham and their excellent home-field advantage definitely working in their favor in a new conference."
Utah was one of three Big 12 teams in the rankings. Oklahoma State was put at No. 15 by Steele. The Cowboys have traditionally been a contender in the conference and should be one of the top teams without Texas or Oklahoma. Kansas State was eight spots lower than OSU at No. 23. Hopefully this mirrors where the AP voters will put the Utes to start the season.
Whittingham's team will open the season with Southern Utah on Aug 30. They're the only Big 12 team with ten conference opponents on the 2024 schedule.