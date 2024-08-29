Utah ready for the return of Cam Rising and others against Southern Utah
Game Day is finally upon us in Salt Lake City, and Utah Football is set to take the field tonight against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice Eccles Stadium, marking the beginning of their 2024 season. While this year’s season opener may not carry the same weight as last year’s clash with the Florida Gators, it remains a significant occasion for the Utah program.
The matchup against Southern Utah doesn't bring the same level of anticipation or excitement as last season’s opener against a historic powerhouse like Florida. The Gators represented a storied program and provided a thrilling contest that lived up to the hype for Utah fans.
In contrast, tonight’s game is a more typical FBS vs. FCS encounter, where the disparity in talent between the two teams is considerable. Southern Utah is simply not on the same playing field as Utah in terms of talent and program stature. This game serves as a tune-up for Utah, one they are expected to win comfortably while Southern Utah walks away with a hefty payday
Cam Rising has expressed his excitement about returning to action, stating that he is "chomping at the bit" to get back on the field. For Rising, the thrill of taking that first snap and calling out the play is something he has eagerly awaited. Similarly, Kuithe shares this sentiment, acknowledging that while there may be some nerves, the relief and excitement of being back on the field will quickly take over.
Both Rising and Kuithe have high hopes for Utah's offense this season. Kuithe is particularly enthusiastic about the talent in the tight end room, believing that the versatility of the players will create challenges for opposing defenses. Rising, on the other hand, is confident in the depth and skill of the entire offense, emphasizing that having multiple options at tight end, receiver, and running back gives the team the flexibility to run any play at any time.
“Having depth and multiple guys that can go in and make big plays,” Rising told KSL Sports. “When you have that- it usually makes you feel like you can run any play you want at any time. Having that ability is going to be special.”
While there may be some rust to shake off, especially for Kuithe, who hasn’t played in nearly two years, both players are eager to get back into the action. Rising, in particular, has downplayed concerns about his mobility following his injury, focusing instead on simply playing football and executing the game plan.
As Utah takes the field tonight, the focus is not just on securing a comfortable win but on executing their game plan effectively. Rising and Kuithe are key to this effort, and their successful return will be crucial to Utah's success this season.