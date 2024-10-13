Utah receives votes in latest AP Top 25 Poll
The Utah Utes suffered a tough 27-19 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils, marking their second straight defeat. Coming off a bye week, many expected Utah to bounce back and correct some of the issues that had plagued them earlier in the season. However, those problems only continued to grow, and the loss caused them to drop out of the AP Top 25 rankings. The defeat in the desert has raised concerns about the Utes' ability to compete in the highly competitive Big 12 this season, as they had previously been seen as a strong contender.
No. 9 Iowa State came in as the top team for the conference. They're four sports ahead of 13th-ranked BYU, who remains undefeated at 6-0. At the top of the AP Top 25 rankings, Texas remains No. 1 after a dominant 34-3 win over Oklahoma, in which they scored 34 unanswered points.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers returned to action after missing several games, adding a spark to the Longhorns’ offense. Oregon followed closely at No. 2 after a dramatic 32-31 victory over Ohio State. The Ducks won on a late field goal, while Ohio State fell to No. 4 after an offensive pass interference penalty and clock mismanagement on a final drive cost them the game.
Penn State, after a thrilling overtime win against USC, moved up to No. 3, ahead of Georgia, who held onto the fifth spot. Several teams like Alabama, LSU, and Clemson also rose in the rankings, while Tennessee dropped to No. 11 despite a win over Florida. Notably, Boise State emerged as the top non-Power Five team, and Army and Navy broke into the rankings after strong starts to their seasons.