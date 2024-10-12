No. 16 Utah stunned by Arizona State 27-19 in Rising's return
Arizona State pulled off a significant upset on Friday night, defeating the 16th-ranked Utah Utes 27-19 in a game that marked the return of Utah’s quarterback, Cameron Rising, from injury. The Sun Devils, led by running back Cam Skattebo, secured their biggest win under second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, improving their record to 5-1 and 2-1 in Big 12 play. This victory also gave Arizona State its best start to a season since 2019, a major achievement for a team that was picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason poll.
Skattebo played a pivotal role in Arizona State’s success, rushing for 158 yards and two crucial touchdowns. His performance was marked by both power and resilience, as he frequently broke tackles and created explosive plays. Skattebo’s hard-nosed running style helped him break a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 47-yard dash in the fourth, putting the game out of reach for Utah. In total, Skattebo accumulated 199 all-purpose yards, demonstrating why he’s considered one of the nation’s most versatile running backs.
Despite losing quarterback Sam Leavitt for much of the second quarter due to a hard hit, the Sun Devils found a way to prevail. Leavitt had already connected with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson on a 26-yard touchdown pass before his injury, and backup quarterback Jeff Sims stepped in to keep the offense moving, capping an injury-inducing drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Leavitt returned in the second half and helped guide Arizona State to victory, showing resilience much like his team.
For Utah, the night was marred by missed opportunities and turnovers. Rising’s return after missing three games due to a finger injury didn’t go as planned. He looked crisp in pregame warm-ups, but struggled throughout the game, completing only 16-of-37 passes for 209 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. His injury appeared to hinder his throwing ability, as many of his passes lacked the necessary velocity and accuracy. Utah’s inability to capitalize in Arizona State’s territory further hurt their chances, as they had to settle for field goals on four separate trips inside the Sun Devils’ 30-yard line. One such instance occurred after a penalty against Money Parks negated what would have been a 12-yard touchdown pass to Mycah Pittman.
Utes running back Micah Bernard was one of the few bright spots for the Utes, carrying the team’s offense for much of the night. Bernard rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, adding 61 receiving yards on five catches. His physical and dynamic running style provided Utah with much-needed offensive spark, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their miscues and Arizona State’s staunch defense.
One of the most puzzling moments for Utah came in the fourth quarter when, down 20-16, the Utes opted to go for it on 4th and 8 from Arizona State’s 20-yard line instead of kicking a field goal that would have made it a one-point game. The decision backfired as Utah failed to convert, and Arizona State took control from there.
This loss leaves Utah at a crossroads in their 2024 season. With a 4-2 record and two conference losses, their hopes of contending for a Big 12 title appear dim. The team has struggled with a litany of injuries, including Rising’s, which have stymied their progress.
Arizona State’s win, on the other hand, could propel them toward even greater success this season. Dillingham’s team has defied expectations, and with a 5-1 record, they may find themselves ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021. As Dillingham said after the game, “This team fights and they fight, and they fight,” a sentiment that epitomizes the Sun Devils’ season so far.