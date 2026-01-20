Utah rejoins recruiting mix for local 3-star prospect

Utah is keeping the door open for one of the top prospects in the state to join the program's 2026 recruiting class.

West High School (Salt Lake City) product and younger brother of former Utes guard Paul Toala, Jaxon Toala, may still consider staying close to home and continuing his family's legacy following a visit and offer from the Utes' coaching staff.

Jaxon, who doubles as a wide receiver and safety for the Panthers, is still weighing his college options ahead of the Feb. 4 date for National Signing Day. He holds offers from Boise State, BYU, Cal, Iowa State, Oregon, Purdue and Utah, among others, and is rated as the No. 25 recruit from the state of Utah.

While Utah has had him on campus a few times for unofficial visits and camps, Boise State is the only school to host Jaxon for an official visit, according to 247Sports .

Jaxon's recruiting profile is largely based on his skillset on the defensive side of the ball, earning him the distinction as one of the top safety prospects (No. 173 nationally) in the state. The only other in-state recruit listed as a defensive back rated higher than him on 247Sports is Orem High School standout Aisa Galea'i, who signed with Utah in December during the early signing period.

Jaxon, the No. 25 overall recruit in Utah, recorded 30 tackles, three interceptions and a sack for a team that finished 11-2 and advanced to the semifinal round of the 5A state playoffs this past season. He also caught three passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, earning all-state honorable mention recognition for his play on both sides of the ball.

Jaxon's older brother, Paul, reacted to Jaxon's Utah offer post on X with a repost that read "Come on home brother."

Paul, a standout from Highline High School (Washington), joined the Utes as a walk-on in 2016 after serving a church mission. Utah awarded him a scholarship in 2017, as he played in all 13 contests and even made a start at right guard for a conference game against Washington State. In total, he logged132 snaps that season, including a season-high 59 against UCLA.

For his career, Paul played in 29 games following his redshirt year in 2016, serving mainly as a right guard while also seeing time at center.

Time will tell if Jaxon decides to spend his college years at the same place his brother once did. If he does so, he'd join a recruiting class that includes defensive back prospects Major Hinchen (No. 134-ranked cornerback), Dylan Waters (No. 105 cornerback) and Galea'i (No. 88).

Hi Mom, ❤️



Utah came and visited me today :) They reoffered me ❤️ I’d know you’d love it if I stayed close to home 🏡 What a blessing, I always hear you cheering for me ❤️@fasttwitchspeed @coachtrei @RossApoWR_EZ @_CoachBump @RSNBUtes @coachsolovi pic.twitter.com/xQGRmDRdlp — Jaxon Toala (@JaxonToala) January 20, 2026

