Utah football looks to flip this 4-star recruit's commitment

Utah has entered the recruiting mix for one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2027 class — even though he's already committed to another school.

Allen Evans, a four-star recruit from Louisville, Kentucky, decided to verbally commit to the hometown Cardinals after an impressive showing at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 10. He was also coming off a recent visit with Jeff Brohm and Louisville at the time.

Before Cardinals fans could even celebrate landing a top-10 cornerback in the class, though, Evans began fielding interest from other power conference teams, including the Utes.

Five days after committing to Louisville, Evans shared offers from Utah and Ole Miss via social media , implying that his recruiting process wasn't officially over just yet.

The Utes and Rebels were the latest teams added to Evans' lengthy list of potential suitors, which included Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, among others. Louisville's the only one to host him on an official visit, though he's gone on unofficial visits to Penn State, Vanderbilt, Alabama and Tennessee as well.

Shortly after posting his latest offers, a few members of Louisville's coaching staff, including Brohm, paid Evans a visit.

Time will tell if Morgan Scalley and his coaching staff are able to bring Evans onto campus in the near future. Based on Evans' recruiting profile, he'd be a major addition to the Utes' 2027 class.

Following his impressive outing at the Navy All-American Bowl, the nation's premier high school football all-star game, Evans was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 39 recruit nationally and the No. 6 cornerback in the class. He also checked in as the top-rated 2027 prospect in the state of Kentucky.

Power conference schools really started interest in Evans in the months leading up to his junior season at Trinity High School (Kentucky), with offers pouring in from ACC, Big Ten and SEC programs throughout the summer. He was coming off a sophomore season in which he recorded 24 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, plus 11 pass break-ups for a Shamrocks team that won the second of back-to-back state titles.

Evans helped Trinity capture a third straight 6A championship belt in 2025 as one of the team's starting cornerbacks. He snagged two interceptions for a team that went 13-2 overall while allowing just 9.8 points per game.

Evans became the second highly-touted cornerback prospect to receive an offer from Utah within the past month, joining blue-chip recruit Blake Jenkins on the Utes' recruiting board. Jenkins, the No. 28 cornerback in the 2027 class, was offered by the Utes in late December.

