Utah's Cam Rising named to 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm preseason watch list
Cam Rising was named to the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List on Wednesday. This recognition is a testament to Rising's outstanding performance and leadership on the field. The award is one of the most esteemed accolades in college football, awarded annually to the nation's top senior or upperclassman quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic achievement, and leadership.
Rising is one of 63 quarterbacks selected for this watch list, with 12 players representing the Big 12 conference. His inclusion in this list is just one of many preseason accolades he has garnered, including watch list spots for the Davey O'Brien Award, Comeback Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year, and the Maxwell Award. These recognitions further solidify his status as one of the top quarterbacks in college football heading into the 2024 season.
Rising's accomplishments on the field speak volumes. The MVP of the 2022 Pac-12 title game, he is a two-time all-conference selection, earning first-team honors in 2021. With an impressive overall win record of 18-6, Rising is tied for fifth all-time at Utah in this category. His career stats are equally impressive, with 15 games of 200+ passing yards, including two 300-yard games and one 400-yard performance.
In just 27 career games (25 starts), Rising has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in Utah's history. He ranks in the top-10 all-time at the school in several categories, including completions, touchdown passes, and passing yards. Additionally, his career passing efficiency and completion percentage place him among the best to ever play for the Utes.