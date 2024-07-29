Utah's Cam Rising named to 2024 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List
University of Utah Football quarterback Cam Rising has been named to the 2024 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, per an announcement on Monday. Rising was among 80 players across the FBS to receive this honor, with the Big 12 contributing 15 players to the list. The Maxwell Award has been annually awarded to the most outstanding player in college football for the past 88 years.
Rising was a semifinalist for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards in 2022, following his All-Pac-12 selection and MVP recognition in the Pac-12 title game. A two-time all-conference selection, Rising earned first-team honors in 2021 and holds an 18-6 overall win record as a starter, tying him for fifth all-time in Utah history.
The Utes are highly anticipated in their inaugural Big 12 season, with media placing them at No. 1 in the preseason conference poll. Coach Whittingham’s confidence is bolstered by Rising’s return, who missed the 2023 season due to knee surgery. Rising's leadership and skills, demonstrated by leading Utah to consecutive Pac-12 titles, are expected to elevate Utah’s offense. With 5,572 passing yards and 46 touchdowns in his career, his presence is crucial.
Utah Utes players looking forward to one game this season and it's not the Holy War
Rising, who impressed during spring practice, is anticipated to revitalize the offense, which averaged over 36 points per game in his last two full seasons. His return is just one reason for optimism. The Utes have strengthened their roster with talented transfers, such as wide receiver Dorian Singer from USC and tight end Landen King from Auburn. Singer, who had a standout season at Arizona with 1,105 receiving yards, is expected to be a primary target for Rising. Additionally, tight end Brant Kuithe, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, returns from injury.
A native of Ventura, Calif., Rising enters the 2024 season with 15 career games with 200+ passing yards, including two 300-yard games and one 400-yard game. Over 27 career games (25 starts), he ranks in the top-10 all-time at Utah in career completions (7th, 456), touchdown passes (T-6th, 46), and passing yards (7th, 5,572). He also ranks third in career passing efficiency (147.38) and fourth in completion percentage (.641), according to Utah athletics.