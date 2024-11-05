Utah's Jaylon Glover goes unfiltered about Holy War: "F*** BYU"
Utah running back Jaylon Glover set the tone for rivalry week with a bold, defiant message for Utah’s bitter rival, BYU. After Monday’s practice, Glover’s unfiltered “F*** BYU” comment stirred the pot, marking an intense start to the Holy War buildup. Utah, who once dominated the rivalry with a nine-game winning streak, saw their momentum halted in 2021 with a 26-17 loss in Provo. This year, the Utes aim to reclaim their dominance, with the 9th-ranked Cougars making their first visit to Salt Lake City since 2006.
For Utah, Saturday’s showdown represents much more than a rivalry game. The Utes, who began the season 4-0 and were just outside the top 10, have since struggled, suffering four consecutive losses. This unexpected slide has placed considerable pressure on head coach Kyle Whittingham, who’s keen on halting the team’s downward spiral. Coming off a bye week, Whittingham and his team will aim to reset, focusing on defensive adjustments and offensive consistency to reverse their fortunes against a formidable BYU squad.
The Holy War’s history is loaded with passion, pride, and unforgettable moments, and Glover’s comment is likely to add fuel to the fire. His words resonate with the Utah faithful, who are eager for redemption and to protect home turf. On the other side, BYU is hungry for their first win in Salt Lake City since 2006, aiming to make a statement in their new Big 12 era.
The stage is set for an intense clash under the bright lights of Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, and fans from both sides can expect a fierce battle as the Utes strive to end their skid and silence the Cougars. Glover’s bold statement has already added an extra layer of intensity, setting the tone for a rivalry game where pride, redemption, and bragging rights are all on the line.