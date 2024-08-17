Utah's Micah Bernard rekindling his love with football ahead of 2024 season
After a challenging 2023 season that saw him sidelined by injury, Utah running back Micah Bernard is returning for one final season. Bernard played in just two games last year, the season opener against Florida and the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern. It was during that long layoff that Bernard contemplated stepping away from the game he loves. The injury made him feel like his football career might be over, but it also reignited his passion for the sport.
"I love the game, you know?" Bernard told KSL. "I almost fell out of love with football, just losing it for such a long time. You just want to grind even harder just to come back."
Despite the setback, Bernard remains one of the most experienced players on the Utes roster. Over his career, he’s amassed 1,208 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, along with 69 catches for 620 yards and three receiving touchdowns. However, competition for playing time will be fierce, with teammates like Jaylon Glover and Mike Mitchell pushing for snaps. Head coach Kyle Whittingham recognizes Bernard's value, noting his extensive game experience and ability to perform under pressure.
As Utah's offense gears up for the upcoming season, there may be a shift towards a more pass-oriented approach with quarterback Cam Rising and a talented receiving corps. However, Bernard is fully on board with whatever strategy helps the team succeed. Whether it’s running the ball or contributing in the passing game, Bernard is focused on making his final season a memorable one. “If we got to throw the ball, that’s what we’re going to do. If we got to run the ball because we got good backs, that’s what we’re going to do,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to the team.