Utes in NFL: Tracking former Utah players who were cut
The collection of Utah football players in the NFL shrank a bit on Tuesday as teams around the league made roster cuts ahead of the 2025 regular season.
Across the league, precisely 1,182 players were waived or released by Tuesday's 2 p.m. MT deadline, including several former Utes striving to make a 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent or experienced veteran looking for a new home.
Those former Utah players who didn't make a final roster still have an opportunity to land with a team via one of the 16 slots available on a practice squad. Also, teams have until noon ET Wednesday to scoop up any player with less than four seasons of experience off waivers, creating a 20-hour window, essentially, for teams to make a claim.
Here's a look at the former Utah players cut prior to Tuesday's deadline.
Former Utes cut from NFL rosters
T Jackson Barton (Cleveland Browns)
- The Browns cut the 30-year-old Barton roughly two months after inking him to a contract. The Salt Lake City native spent the majority of the 2024 season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.
CB Miles Battle (New England Patriots)
- Battle, who signed to the Patriots' practice squad last October, was released by the team after recording six tackles and being credited with a pass break-up in the preseason.
RB Micah Bernard (New England Patriots)
- The Utes' leading rusher from 2024 was among the Patriots' mass exodus of player cuts made Tuesday, roughly a week after New England signed the undrafted Bernard to a deal.
WR Britain Covey (Los Angeles Rams)
- Los Angeles releasing Covey, a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, was among the more surprising cuts involving a former Utah player, as the 28-year-old receiver saw over a dozen targets with the Rams during his three preseason appearances with the team.
TE Cole Fotheringham (New England Patriots)
- Fotheringham was cut by the Patriots roughly a month after the team signed him, recording one catch for six yards in his short stint with New England.
QB Tyler Huntley (Cleveland Browns)
- The 27-year-old Huntley was released by the Browns after jockeying for position among the team's array of quarterbacks. He appeared in all three preseason games and finished 17-of-22 for 129 yards and one touchdown.
WR Dorian Singer (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Singer, who signed with Jacksonville in April, recorded seven catches for 59 yards across three preseason games with the Jaguars, including three receptions for 40 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers, before being released ahead of the deadline.
CB Zemaiah Vaughn (Minnesota Vikings)
- Vaughn, a former all-conference player with the Utes, was cut by the Vikings, but the team reportedly wants him on the practice squad, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.