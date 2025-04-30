Utah's Spencer Fano named preseason All-American by Pro Football Focus
Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano was named to Pro Football Focus' 2025 preseason All-American team.
Fano earned recognition as PFF's top returning offensive lineman after a dominant sophomore campaign from the 6-foot-6 Utah native. Despite the Utes' struggles on offense, Fano took a major step forward in his progression in the run game and as a pass protector.
Fano took home All-America honors from PFF and the Associated Press in 2024, becoming the first Utah player to earn a spot on the PFF All-America list after also being named to its Midseason All-America team. He also landed on the All-Big 12 first team.
As a sophomore, Fano led all FBS tackles with a 93.0 grade according to PFF. His 93.6 run-blocking grade was No. 1 in the country by over three points, while his 79.5 pass-blocking grade was top-30 among Power Four tackles. Only former Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. — the No. 9 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in this month's draft — posted a higher score in PFF's wins above average metric than Fano did last season.
Fano could hear his name called quite early in the 2026 NFL Draft next spring, too, based on PFF's latest big board. Fano is currently the third-best tackle prospect on the board behind Alabama's Kadyn Proctor (No. 6 overall) and Miami's Francis Mauigoa (No. 9). Fano is projected to go No. 10 overall.
Fano has played 25 games in a Utes uniform, including 24 starts. A former four-star recruit, he was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 12 offensive tackle in the country and No. 2 player in the state of Utah's class of 2023.
PFF's preseason 2025 All-America team
- QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
- WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- WR Ryan Williams, Alabama
- TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
- LT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- LG Cayden Green, Missouri
- C Jake Slaughter, Florida
- RG Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
- RT Spencer Fano, Utah
- IDL Peter Woods, Clemson
- IDL Zane Durant, Penn State
- EDGE Colin Simmons, Texas
- EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
- LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- LB Taurean York, Texas A&M
- CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
- CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- S Koi Perich, Minnesota
- CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- K Dominic Zvada, Michigan
- P Brett Thorson, Georgia
- LS Bryce Robinson, Virginia
- KR Keelan Marion, BYU
- ST Micah Gifford, Baylor