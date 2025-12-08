Utah standout linebacker accepts East-West Shrine Bowl invite

Utah linebacker Lander Barton will have an opportunity to showcase his football IQ and skillset in front of several NFL representatives while taking part in college football's longest-running all-star game next month.

The senior from Cottonwood Heights, Utah, has accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl, an annual event for the top players in the country to put their talents on display for NFL evaluators.

Barton will pack his bags for Frisco, Texas, to partake in the prestigious game — set for Jan. 27 — following the Utes' postseason contest against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve.

What is the East-West Shrine Bowl?

The East-West Shrine Bowl collects NFL hopefuls from all divisions of college football for an all-star game between "East" and "West" teams.

Only seniors who are eligible to play for their school are invited. A consensus of all 32 NFL teams is take into consideration when selecting participants.

From there, the players are divided into two teams that are supplied by NFL coaching staffs. Any assistant coaches whose teams do not play in the NFL playoffs are eligible to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The event, which will be televised on NFL Network, has featured some of the sport's most iconic figures, including Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway, Gale Sayers, Don Shula, Dick Vermeil and Paul “Bear” Bryant. On average, more than 300 participants earn spots on NFL rosters each year.

Jonah Elliss (2024), Mohamoud Diabate (2023) and Nephi Sewell (2022) are a few recent examples of Utah players making the most of their East-West Shrine Bowl opportunities to earn spots on NFL rosters.

In addition to bringing college football's top seniors together, the East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriners Chldren's and its unique health care system that provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Why Lander Barton was Selected

Barton's a key piece to the Utah defense as one of the unit's two captains alongside defensive end Logan Fano, and has been a key contributor since joining the program as a freshman in 2022.

The 6-foot-5 senior also has a legitimate chance to be picked in the 2026 NFL Draft. Barton's projected as the No. 118 selection on Tankathon.

Barton finished the 2025 regular season third on the team in total tackles (51) and recorded 3.5 sacks, 1.5 sacks and one crucial interception that kept Utah alive in the Big 12 title hunt in a wild 51-47 win over Kansas State in the Utes' home finale. He also had 6 receptions for 44 yards and a receiving touchdown after lining up at tight end early on in the season.

Barton's efforts earned him All-Big 12 honorable mention honors at the conclusion of the regular season.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS