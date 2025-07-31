Utah's Smith Snowden named to prominent college football award watch list
Utah cornerback Smith Snowden has been named to the watch list for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.
Named after the football and basketball star from Notre Dame, the annual honor recognizes the most versatile player in major college football. Snowden is the only true cornerback among the 46 players considered to be preseason contenders for the Hornung Award, though his role with Utah this upcoming season might expand to include more duties on offense.
While Snowden, who's entering his junior season with the Utes, has spent the majority of his college career in the secondary, the former four-star recruit could log some snaps on the other side of the ball in some situations, according to his coach Kyle Whittingham.
“I can’t believe Smith Snowden is already a junior,” Whittingham said during Big 12 media days. “He’s been playing for us since he got on campus. Terrific slot corner, can play outside, and he’s a terrific kick returner. You might see him play some offense this year.”
Last season, Snowden recorded 48 total tackles, including four for loss, and defended 10 passes (two interceptions, eight pass breakups) while lined up in the nickel. He also forced a fumble and led the team with 9.0 third-down stops. He added on kick returning duties down the stretch of the 2024 campaign, logging 187 kick return yards on seven returns, including a long of 36 yards against BYU.
Snowden notably put the cherry on top of the regular season with a 13-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 28-14 victory over UCF.
The ACC, Big 10 and Big 12 each landed eight players on the Paul Hornung watch list, with the SEC getting seven; followed by the American Conference with six; the MAC with three; and Conference USA, the Mountain West and the Sun Belt with two each.
The winner of the 16th Paul Hornung Award will be honored in March.
2025 Paul Hornung watch list nominees
- Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin
- Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska
- Jadan Baugh, Florida
- Hank Beatty, Illinois
- Marcus Bellon, Nevada
- Davon Booth, Mississippi St.
- Isaac Brown, Louisville
- Josh Cameron, Baylor
- Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
- KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas St.
- Greg Derosiers Jr., Memphis
- Jacob De Jesus, Cal
- Dylan Edwards, Kansas St.
- Brylan Green, Liberty
- Ty Harding, UMass
- Eli Heidenreich, Navy
- Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
- Makai Jackson, Indiana
- Quinton Jackson, Rice
- Kenny Johnson, Pitt
- Peyton Jones, Duke
- Parker Kingston, BYU
- Ismail Mahdi, Arizona
- Keelan Marion, Miami
- Willie McCoy, UTSA
- Easton Messer, FAU
- Mekhi Mews, Houston
- Jalen Moss, Arizona St.
- Jordan Napier, SDSU
- Jaden Nixon, UCF
- Trebor Pena, Penn St.
- Koi Perich, Minnesota
- Zylan Perry, Louisiana
- Trayvon Rudolph, Toledo
- Kam Shanks, Arkansas
- DT Sheffield, Rutgers
- Hollywood Smothers, NC State
- Victor Snow, Buffalo
- Smith Snowden, Utah
- Kam Thomas, UTEP
- Zavion Thomas, LSU
- Noah Whittington, Oregon
- Ryan Williams, Alabama
- Antonio Williams, Clemson
- Terrez Worthy, Temple