Utah Utes 2021 prospect Raam Stevenson Jr. is an SI All-American nominee

It may be the month of August, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to add to its defensive line.

Enter Raam Stevenson Jr., a three-star defensive end who possesses tremendous upside once he can put on some weight in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. Although committed to Washington State, the Utes have continued to pursue Stevenson.

Here's a complete breakdown of Stevenson's game by SI's director of recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Prospect: Raam Stevenson Jr.

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview

Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona State, Baylor, Utah, among others.

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Tall but very thin. Solid reach, and can add bulk weight when in college.

Athleticism: Has a quick first step off the ball which helps him excel at getting into the backfield. High running motor keeps him driving to finish plays. With speed and agility, will have success against many lineman, especially if they are stiff.

Instincts: The understanding that he has with his frame and leverages help out tremendously. Has a good feel for play recognition and quickly reacts.

Polish: Could get more violent with hands and work on alignments and such. Interested to know how much weight they plan to pack on. The raw talent is evident, all he needs is to be groomed and developed.

Bottom Line: Raam Stevenson Jr. is projected to be a weak-side defensive end and has a nice base skill set with a very high ceiling. The fact of him being so light poses the question if he fully goes as a defensive end or if he doesn't end up an outside linebacker in a standing position. He could be very useful at either spot.

