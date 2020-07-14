SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Raam Stevenson Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Raam Stevenson Jr.
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview 
Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona State, Baylor, Utah, among others.
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Tall but very thin. Solid reach, and can add bulk weight when in college.

Athleticism: Has a quick first step off the ball which helps him excel at getting into the backfield. High running motor keeps him driving to finish plays. With speed and agility, will have success against many lineman, especially if they are stiff. 

Instincts: The understanding that he has with his frame and leverages help out tremendously. Has a good feel for play recognition and quickly reacts. 

Polish: Could get more violent with hands and work on alignments and such. Interested to know how much weight they plan to pack on. The raw talent is evident, all he needs is to be groomed and developed. 

Bottom Line: Raam Stevenson Jr. is projected to be a weak-side defensive end and has a nice base skill set with a very high ceiling. The fact of him being so light poses the question if he fully goes as a defensive end or if he doesn't end up an outside linebacker in a standing position. He could be very useful at either spot.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American