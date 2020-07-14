SI All-American Candidate Raam Stevenson Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Raam Stevenson Jr.

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview

Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona State, Baylor, Utah, among others.

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Tall but very thin. Solid reach, and can add bulk weight when in college.

Athleticism: Has a quick first step off the ball which helps him excel at getting into the backfield. High running motor keeps him driving to finish plays. With speed and agility, will have success against many lineman, especially if they are stiff.

Instincts: The understanding that he has with his frame and leverages help out tremendously. Has a good feel for play recognition and quickly reacts.

Polish: Could get more violent with hands and work on alignments and such. Interested to know how much weight they plan to pack on. The raw talent is evident, all he needs is to be groomed and developed.

Bottom Line: Raam Stevenson Jr. is projected to be a weak-side defensive end and has a nice base skill set with a very high ceiling. The fact of him being so light poses the question if he fully goes as a defensive end or if he doesn't end up an outside linebacker in a standing position. He could be very useful at either spot.