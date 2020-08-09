AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Robert Regan Jr. is an SI All-American nominee

Ryan Kostecka

It may be the month of August, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to add to its secondary after all five starters from last season are now playing on Sunday's.

Enter Robert Regan Jr., a three-star cornerback out of Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif.

Although he recently committed to Arizona State, it has not stopped the Utes from going hard after Regan. 

Utah is no stranger to putting defensive backs in the NFL, as its entire starting secondary and one backup from last year's team are on NFL teams right now — three starters were taken within the first three rounds and are all expected to be players this season.

Regan could be next in line for greatness in Utah's secondary as the 3* prospect possesses the work ethic and coverage skills to succeed at the next level. Right now he's slotted in as a cornerback but I would not be surprised if he ends up at the safety position much like Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess did for the Utes last season.

There is much to like in Regan's game as he's physical at the point of attack and shows good knowledge and ball skills. But there are questions regarding his hips in coverage and his overall bend as he's built thick. The fact that he's succeeded as cornerback in the Trinity League — the most difficult high school football league in the nation — shows that he's capable of playing the position. But once he gets into a college weight room, I expect him to become a run-stuffing safety who can also play in coverage.

Here's a complete breakdown of Calvert's game by SI's director fo recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Prospect: CB Robert Regan Jr.
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 186 pounds
School: Orange (Calif.) Orange Lutheran
Committed to: Arizona State

Frame: His desirable 6’ frame is already decently filled out. Little room for a few more pounds of lean muscle.

Athleticism: Really impressive ball skills from the Orange Lutheran product. Routinely covers some of the fastest receivers in the country. Flips his hips with ease. Manipulates his body in mid-air with feline-esque ease. Appears quicker than fast.

Instincts: Regan has exceptional ball awareness as seen through his ability to make plays on passes to receivers that aren’t even his responsibility. This also requires a high degree of patience.

Polish: Regan is an extremely patient press and bail wizard; He seldom gives the receiver room beyond 7-10 yards downfield. Above-average tackler. Has a slight tendency in his first movement to hop, as opposed to step.

Bottom Line: Most throws Robert Regan Jr. gets tested on are either prayers by the quarterback or targeting other division-one caliber athletes. He is the type of corner who always makes his presence felt, without having to grab and tug, and he looks his best when the ball is in the air.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Utes receive commitment from 2021 prospect Jonah Elliss

Jonah Elliss, a three-star linebacker and the top prospect in the state of Idaho, announced his commitment to Utah on Friday evening. His commitment continues the Elliss legacy for the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 prepared to take out "massive" loan to save conference athletics

According to The Mercury News' Jon Wilner, the Pac-12 is planning an extensive loan program to save its athletic programs with the 2020 college football season in jeopardy

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Keleki Latu is an SI All-American nominee

After losing nine starters, including three on the defensive line, to last season's defense, the Utes are looking to rebuild in the trenches and the addition of Keleki Latu could be huge moving forward

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 and #WeAreUnited group hold "productive" call Thursday night

Pac-12 brass and the leaders of the #WeAreUnited group met virtually on Thursday night on what sources are calling a "productive" meeting that was based mainly around health and safety concerns

Ryan Kostecka

Utah comes in at No. 20 in Amway Coaches preseason poll

Despite losing nearly two-thirds of its overall production for the entire team, Utah will enter next season in the top-20 of the country after being ranked No. 20 in the Amway Coaches preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Former Utah running back Devontae Booker will unfortunately begin offseason training a little behind his new team after the Las Vegas Raiders placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 to speak with #WeAreUnited group Thursday night

After hearing threats of boycotting the upcoming college football season, Pac-12 brass have agreed to a virtual meeting with the leaders of the #WeAreUnited movement in hopes of moving forward

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Lauren McCluskey photos were shown to other officers

Following the conclusion of an independent investigation, it was proven that a former University of Utah officer showed inappropriate photos of Lauren McCluskey to his fellow officers

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Patrick Hisatake commits to Cal

Three-star outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake from Portland, Oregon spurned Utah to stay out on the west coast when he committed to Cal on Sunday afternoon

Ryan Kostecka

August 21 deadline for NCAA fall sports and national championships

Announced by the Board of Governors, an Aug. 21 deadline has been set for the three NCAA divisions to make final decisions on whether fall sports seasons and national championships will be held this year

Ryan Kostecka