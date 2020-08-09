Utah Utes 2021 prospect Robert Regan Jr. is an SI All-American nominee

It may be the month of August, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to add to its secondary after all five starters from last season are now playing on Sunday's.

Enter Robert Regan Jr., a three-star cornerback out of Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif.

Although he recently committed to Arizona State, it has not stopped the Utes from going hard after Regan.

Utah is no stranger to putting defensive backs in the NFL, as its entire starting secondary and one backup from last year's team are on NFL teams right now — three starters were taken within the first three rounds and are all expected to be players this season.

Regan could be next in line for greatness in Utah's secondary as the 3* prospect possesses the work ethic and coverage skills to succeed at the next level. Right now he's slotted in as a cornerback but I would not be surprised if he ends up at the safety position much like Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess did for the Utes last season.



There is much to like in Regan's game as he's physical at the point of attack and shows good knowledge and ball skills. But there are questions regarding his hips in coverage and his overall bend as he's built thick. The fact that he's succeeded as cornerback in the Trinity League — the most difficult high school football league in the nation — shows that he's capable of playing the position. But once he gets into a college weight room, I expect him to become a run-stuffing safety who can also play in coverage.

Here's a complete breakdown of Calvert's game by SI's director fo recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Prospect: CB Robert Regan Jr.

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 186 pounds

School: Orange (Calif.) Orange Lutheran

Committed to: Arizona State

Frame: His desirable 6’ frame is already decently filled out. Little room for a few more pounds of lean muscle.

Athleticism: Really impressive ball skills from the Orange Lutheran product. Routinely covers some of the fastest receivers in the country. Flips his hips with ease. Manipulates his body in mid-air with feline-esque ease. Appears quicker than fast.

Instincts: Regan has exceptional ball awareness as seen through his ability to make plays on passes to receivers that aren’t even his responsibility. This also requires a high degree of patience.

Polish: Regan is an extremely patient press and bail wizard; He seldom gives the receiver room beyond 7-10 yards downfield. Above-average tackler. Has a slight tendency in his first movement to hop, as opposed to step.

Bottom Line: Most throws Robert Regan Jr. gets tested on are either prayers by the quarterback or targeting other division-one caliber athletes. He is the type of corner who always makes his presence felt, without having to grab and tug, and he looks his best when the ball is in the air.

