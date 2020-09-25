Utah Utes 2021 prospect Velltray Jefferson to decide on Sept. 26

It may be the month of September, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. got off to a stellar start in recruiting but have since slowed down and missed out on a couple of top prospects.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

The defense is starting to thrive as well, with four-star linebacker Mason Tufaga and three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, both SI All-American nominees, already on board.

Now it's all about filling holes and as of now, the Utes still need some help in either the secondary or at wide receiver.

Enter Velltray Jefferson, a three-star athlete out of Edison High School in California.

Set to announce on Saturday, it's quickly becoming known that Utah is the favorite to land his services. He would be a massive get for the Utes considering he could play anywhere from outside linebacker to wide receiver.

Jefferson is one of those recruits where if looks mattered, he might be the No. 1 prospect in the nation. Physically he's an athletic specimen who's ready to contribute at the next level. His only real downfall is that he never singled out a position in high school, so he will be raw wherever he goes.

But once he designates himself one spot, he should be to adapt and learn the intricacies to be a dominant collegiate player.

Here's a complete breakdown by Garcia regarding what Jefferson can do at the next level...

Prospect: Velltray Jefferson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Fresno (Calif.) Edison

Schools of Interest: Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Fresno State, Nevada, USC

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Huge kid with a thick build. Great size already, will look even better as he gets his feet under him.

Athleticism: Moves really well even compared to opposing cornerbacks. Physical as hell. Unafraid of contact. Plays some safety, too. Might be a good fit there, but nearly all the film we evaluated was on the offensive side of the ball.

Instincts: He plays a tough brand of football. Good ball skills and he brings a lot to the table in terms of red zone tools. He’s a confident runner and he has some juice; He almost never goes down from the first contact.

Polish: Needs to work on footwork. Routes can be rounded and are far from precise, but he’s big and strong enough to make up for that right now. Only evaluating sophomore film.

Bottom Line: Jefferson has impressive size and speed as a 6’4 210-plus pound wide receiver. He put together an impressive sophomore year and deservedly received a lot of attention from up and down the west coast and over the country. We’re looking forward to watching him tear it up during his senior season.

