Utah Utes 2021 prospect Zamajay Duncan is an SI All-American nominee

It may be the month of July, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to add to its defensive secondary after losing all four starters from last season.

After signing Clark Phillips III, one of the highest rated signees in program history, as part of the 2020 class, the Utes are looking to add a few more dynamic players to their secondary for this cycle.

Enter Zamajay Duncan, a three-star cornerback out of J Serra High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Duncan can do at the next level...

Prospect: CB Zamajay Duncan

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

School: San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic

Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State and Utah, among others.

Frame: Compact, well-defined cornerback with length and ability to add mass and definition overall.

Athleticism: Naturally fluid with quality top end speed and is loose in his hips and ability to turn and run. Natural strider who plays well from outside in.

Instincts: Displays natural instincts and diagnoses plays quickly to react in run support, but he has to eliminate false steps in coverage.

Polish: Duncan is a natural athlete, but he has room to refine his technique, especially in coverage. As his frame develops, he should only improve with his ability to be more physical and refine his ability to tackle.

Bottom Line: Zamajay Duncan is a naturally gifted athlete who is raw in his craft with room to grow physically, which should only help him improve. He mirrors well in man coverage despite negative steps at times, and he plays well from outside in, but he can stand to refine his ability as a tackler. He should be a Power 5 contributor over his career.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka