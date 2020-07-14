SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Zamajay Duncan Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: CB Zamajay Duncan
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
School: San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic 
Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State and Utah, among others.

Frame: Compact, well-defined cornerback with length and ability to add mass and definition overall. 

Athleticism: Naturally fluid with quality top end speed and is loose in his hips and ability to turn and run. Natural strider who plays well from outside in. 

Instincts: Displays natural instincts and diagnoses plays quickly to react in run support, but he has to eliminate false steps in coverage. 

Polish: Duncan is a natural athlete, but he has room to refine his technique, especially in coverage. As his frame develops, he should only improve with his ability to be more physical and refine his ability to tackle. 

Bottom Line: Zamajay Duncan is a naturally gifted athlete who is raw in his craft with room to grow physically, which should only help him improve. He mirrors well in man coverage despite negative steps at times, and he plays well from outside in, but he can stand to refine his ability as a tackler. He should be a Power 5 contributor over his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American