SI All-American Candidate Zamajay Duncan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Zamajay Duncan

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

School: San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic

Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State and Utah, among others.

Frame: Compact, well-defined cornerback with length and ability to add mass and definition overall.

Athleticism: Naturally fluid with quality top end speed and is loose in his hips and ability to turn and run. Natural strider who plays well from outside in.

Instincts: Displays natural instincts and diagnoses plays quickly to react in run support, but he has to eliminate false steps in coverage.

Polish: Duncan is a natural athlete, but he has room to refine his technique, especially in coverage. As his frame develops, he should only improve with his ability to be more physical and refine his ability to tackle.

Bottom Line: Zamajay Duncan is a naturally gifted athlete who is raw in his craft with room to grow physically, which should only help him improve. He mirrors well in man coverage despite negative steps at times, and he plays well from outside in, but he can stand to refine his ability as a tackler. He should be a Power 5 contributor over his career.