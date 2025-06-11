Utah Utes extend offer to brother of NFL QB Jaxson Dart

After a great camp I am Extremely excited and Grateful to say that I have received an offer from the University of Utah‼️ #GoUtes @RSNBUtes @KjarEric @CCHSFOOTBALL_ @CODY_GARDNER @BlairAngulo @adamgorney @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @RossApoWR_EZ @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/MSB302uvFw