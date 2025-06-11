Utah Utes extend offer to brother of NFL QB Jaxson Dart
The Utah football program has extended an offer to Corner Canyon High School product and class of 2027 recruit Diesel Dart.
Dart is the brother of New York Giants rookie quarterback and former Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart. Diesel — who posted about his time with the Utes on X following team camp — has played on both sides of the ball for the Chargers, splitting his time between safety and wide receiver.
Regardless of position, Diesel's graded by a few recruiting databases as a three-star prospect in the 2027 class. He's ranked by 247Sports as a top-50 athlete, while On3 grades him as the No. 49 safety and the No. 6 recruit from the state of Utah. Rivals has him as the No. 29 athlete in his class.
Diesel's recruitment has heated up following a standout sophomore season. He's coming off winning the 6A state championship as a key contributor to Corner Canyon's defensive efforts, recording 44 tackles and one interception, while hauling in 23 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown on the offensive side of the ball.
UNLV, Auburn, Arizona and BYU have joined Diesel's recruiting mix lately after receiving offers from San Diego State and Ole Miss. Rivals believes the Rebels have the advantage. Only time will tell following his visit to Salt Lake City whether Kyle Whittingham and company have made a lasting impression on the 6-foot-2, 180-pound multi-sport athlete.
Diesel also plays guard for the Corner Canyon boys basketball team.
Jaxson heads into his rookie season with the Giants after being selected No. 25 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's likely to back up Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson in year one with the team, though the former USC commit could work his way up the depth chart down the line.
Utah has one 2027 commit from Arbor View High School (Nevada) quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher.