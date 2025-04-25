Utah Utes lose 4-star CB to Big 12 school
Two weeks after the Utah football program released cornerback Deon Mays from his National Letter of Intent, the three-star recruit out of Arlington High School (Texas) has decided to continue his college football career close to home.
Mays committed to TCU on Friday. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner initially signed with the Utes last December. In a post to X/Twitter earlier this month, Mays announced he requested to be released from his NLI due to family issues.
Mays was the No. 54-ranked cornerback recruit in the class of 2025 when he signed with Utah on Dec. 4, according to 247Sports Composite. Rivals graded him as a four-star recruit and a top-50 cornerback prospect. Mays was one of the handful of recruits from Texas featured in Utah's 2025 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 45 in the country and No. 5 in the Big 12, per 247Sports.
No question the Arlington, Texas, native would've brought game-changing speed to the Utes' secondary group. In addition to shutting down receivers on the gridiron, Mays has quite a background in track and field. Last month, he posted a 10.2 time in the 100-meter dash at the Jesuit-Sheaner 60th Annual Relays in Jesuit, Texas. Mays finished second at the UIL 6A Championship Meet earlier this month after posting a 10.38 in the 100-meter dash.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff have signed two other cornerback prospects in the class of 2025: three-stars Rocky Caldwell (JUCO) and Jason Stokes Jr. (Pflugerville, Texas).