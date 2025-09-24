Utah vs. West Virginia picks, predictions for college football Week 5 game
A pair of Big 12 teams looking to get back on track clash in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Saturday, as Utah and West Virginia square off coming off disheartening losses.
While the Utes strive to put a 24-point defeat to Texas Tech behind them, the Mountaineers hope to completely wash away their lackluster outing against Kansas in their league opener, setting up an intriguing battle between two teams that need to get back in the win column if they want to keep pace in the ultra-competitive Big 12 title race.
Several outlets and media personnel have phoned in their picks for the Week 5 matchup at Milan Puskar Stadium. It's worth noting, though, that the following predictions have been made without confirmation of the health status of some key players on both sides, namely, West Virginia running back Tye Edwards.
Here's a look at how a few prognosticators foresee the Utes-Mountaineers matchup playing out.
Bleacher Report: Utah 27, West Virginia 20
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon, after predicting the Utes would beat the Red Raiders last week, has Utah edging out a 7-point win on the road in Week 5 to move to 4-1 on the season.
Kenyon's prediction forecasts a much closer contest on Saturday in comparison to some of the other picks on this list.
Dimers.com: Utah 31, West Virginia 17
After simulating the outcome of the Utes-Mountaineers matchup over 10,000 times, Dimers.com’s model gives Utah an 83% win probability, while West Virginia has a win probability of 17%.
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Utah has 72.2% win probability
ESPN's matchup predictor has been more favorable to the Utes since the start of the season, and that trend continues heading into Week 5 as Utah boasts a 72.2% win probability rate over West Virginia.
The Utes, who previously had the upper hand in five of their 12 regular-season games heading into the 2025 campaign, according to ESPN analytics, are now the algorithm's favorite to win six of their final eight Big 12 contests, with the exception of road trips to BYU (29%) and Kansas (38.1%).
ESPN SP+: Utah 32, West Virginia 17
Bill Connelly's SP+ model, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measurement of college football efficiency, grants the Utes an 83% chance of beating the Mountaineers on the road. Connelly's metrics-based formulas have accurately predicted three of Utah's four games so far this season, with the exception of last week's Texas Tech game.
Odds Shark: Utah 34, West Virginia 19
Technically, Odds Shark's computer predicts the Utes will score 33.6 points against the Mountaineers. But that's not possible, thus the slight round-up.