Utah's Cameron Rising tops Pro Football Network's Pac-12 QB rankings

This past week, the Pro Football Network released their ranking for the Pac-12 QB's and Utah's Cameron Rising was number one.

Despite the recent transfers of Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams to USC and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to Oregon, Rising was named the best that Pac-12 has to offer under center.

On the matter, Pro Football Network's Cam Mellor wrote:

"It’s a new era for the Pac-12, perhaps their last era, but the top quarterback rankings in the conference saw a big boost when Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams entered from Oklahoma. However, Williams doesn’t quite make the top of the list among Pac-12 QBs. That mantle belongs to Cam Rising at Utah as the Utes leader proved in 2021 that he’s capable of winning it all."

In addition to being ranked No. 1 amongst Pac-12 QB's, Rising also found himself ranked No. 8 nationally.

Looking back at last year, Cameron Rising was simply excellent for Utah. In 13 appearances with 11 starts, Rising went 204-320 (63%) for 2,493 yards (210 yard average in those 11 starts), 20 TD's (16 passing touchdowns in those 11 starts) and just five interceptions. Notably, Utah was also 9-2 with Rising at the helm, only losing to Oregon State and eventually Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

With the 2022 season right around the corner, Rising is on track for his best campaign with the Utes and has aspirations to lead the reigning Pac-12 Champions to not only another title, but a shot at the College Football Playoff. Additionally, if Rising can manage some notable improvements to his game, he just might be a sleeper in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The full ranking by the Pro Football Network can be found below:

1) Cameron Rising, Utah

2) Caleb Williams, USC

3) Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

4) Tanner McKee, Stanford

5) Cameron Ward, Washington State

6) Chance Nolan, Oregon State

7) Emory Jones, Arizona State

8) Michael Penix & Sam Huard, Washington

9) Bo Nix, Oregon

10) Jayden de Laura & Jordan McCloud, Arizona

11) Jack Plummer & Kai Millner, Cal

12) J.T. Shrout & Brendon Lewis, Colorado

