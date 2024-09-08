Utah's Kyle Whittingham says Cam Rising's injury "not serious" after Baylor win
Utah quarterback Cam Rising's return from injury took an unfortunate turn during the Utes' 23-12 victory over Baylor, as he left the game late in the second quarter with a hand injury. The injury occurred after Rising was shoved into a bank of water coolers on the Baylor sideline, a play that surprisingly did not draw a roughing the passer penalty. After exiting the game, Rising was seen on the sidelines in street clothes with the ring and middle fingers on his right throwing hand taped, indicating the extent of his injury.
Following the game, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the injury, but was unable to provide a definitive update on Rising’s status for the next game against Utah State. However, Whittingham’s comments suggested optimism about Rising's condition. “Just been told it’s not real serious,” Whittingham said. “It wasn’t real serious and can’t tell you the exact description of what happened, but he may be back this week. We’ll see.”
Before his departure, Rising showcased his veteran leadership with 92 yards and two touchdowns, helping Utah to a 23-0 lead. True freshman Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of Denver Broncos' quarterback Zach Wilson, took over for Rising, completing four passes for 40 yards in relief.
Rising, a seventh-year senior, missed all of last season due to a significant knee injury sustained in the previous year’s Rose Bowl. His comeback this season was a major factor in Utah's preseason status as one of the favorites to contend in the Big 12 during their inaugural season in the conference. Rising previously led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 championships in 2021 and 2022 and earned first-team all-conference honors in 2021, making his health crucial to Utah's success this season.