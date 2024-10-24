Utes in the NFL: Broncos LB Cody Barton earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his stellar performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. Barton was instrumental in the Broncos' dominant 33-10 victory on Thursday Night Football, leading a defense that stifled the Saints’ offense with a season-low in points allowed.
Barton filled the stat sheet with an impressive eight tackles (six solo), sack, pass defend, fumble recovery, anand forced fumble. His most impactful moment came when he returned a fumble recovery 52 yards for a touchdown, sealing the Broncos' decisive win. Reflecting on his game-changing play, Barton said, “I was saying it all game, ‘It’s going to happen. I am going to get it back.’ It ended up happening... you just need to be ready when the opportunity presents itself.”
Barton’s path to becoming a key contributor for the Broncos began this past offseason when he signed a one-year deal to replace the injured Alex Singleton, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Stepping into a more prominent role, Barton has thrived both as a defensive playmaker and vocal leader. Head coach Sean Payton praised Barton’s performance, saying, “I’m proud of (Barton)... he was one of the guys on defense that got a game ball. It was a real good game for him.”
This honor marks Barton's first AFC Defensive Player of the Week recognition, and he becomes the eighth Broncos linebacker to receive this accolade, following in the footsteps of Denver legends like Von Miller. Barton, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 after a standout career at Utah, spent his first three seasons in a backup role in the Emerald City before finding his stride with Denver.
As the Broncos prepare to face the struggling Carolina Panthers on Sunday, they’ll be counting on Barton to continue his impressive form and lead the defense to another strong showing.