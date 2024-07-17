Utes players support Morgan Scalley as the "Right guy" after Kyle Whittingham retires
Junior Tafuna has spent his entire college career under the guidance of Morgan Scalley, who he says owes everything for his success. The Utes defensive lineman also credits him for developing the NFL-caliber player in Salt Lake City.
Scalley was recently reinstated as Utah's "coach-in-waiting," set to take over whenever current head coach Kyle Whittingham decides to retire. Tafuna expressed his confidence in Scalley's capabilities during the Big 12 Media Days
"That’s the right guy for the position," Tafuna told reporters. "The program is in great hands defensively, but the team overall is in great hands. Coach Scalley has been a great defensive coach, a great coach, and a great friend to me. I think no one else deserves it.” His long tenure with the Utes, spanning 17 years, and his role as defensive coordinator since 2016, has seen Utah consistently rank near the top of the Pac-12 in total defense.
Tafuna isn't the only one singing the praises of his coach. Linebacker Karene Reid also praised Scalley's leadership saying, He was "happy" for him.
"I wish I would be around to see it, but obviously, this is my last year. The culture, the energy, the mentality, the defense that you guys all see all came from him. So, don’t be surprised when that spreads to the whole team when he becomes the head coach.”
One of Scalley's key strengths is his ability to maintain accountability among his players. “If you let things slip, then your team’s going to be allowed to do whatever they want. But I think with Scalley, Coach Whittingham has shown him that there’s no room for mistakes,” Tafuna explained.
Scalley has an impressive track record, having produced 16 NFL Draft picks on defense over the last eight years. Whittingham himself praised Scalley's talent evaluation and relationship-building skills, stating, “He does a great job building relationships with the players and with their families. He’s direct, honest, and families really appreciate that. His track record as far as player development speaks for itself.”
With Scalley's extensive experience and proven success, the future of Utah's football program appears to be in capable hands, ensuring continued competitiveness and strong performance in the Big 12 Conference.