Mike Gundy takes shot at Kyle Whittingham's age, but it's nothing but respect
Mike Gundy and Kyle Whittingham are two of the most respected coaches, who began their respective head coaching tenures at Oklahoma State and Utah one month apart nearly 20 years ago. Over the past two decades, they have built their programs into consistent powerhouses, becoming two of the longest-tenured coaches in college football. Both coaches have witnessed and navigated significant changes in their careers and have shared mutual respect for each other's achievements and coaching styles.
Gundy recently attended his twentieth Big 12 Football Media Days, marking two decades at the helm of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Similarly, Whittingham is preparing for his 20th season with Utah, though this will be his first Big 12 Media Days as Utah officially joins the conference on August 2, after leaving the Pac-12. He has previously guided the Utes through conference transitions from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011, and from the WAC to the Mountain West before that.
Despite not crossing paths much due to their different conference affiliations, Gundy and Whittingham have maintained a level of respect for each other's programs. Gundy has often cited Utah as a program comparable to Oklahoma State in terms of competitiveness and consistency. At the Big 12 Media Days, this mutual admiration was evident as both coaches spoke highly of each other's accomplishments and the parallels between their teams.
Gundy even felt compelled to take an age-related political shot at Whittingham. And thankfully, they won't be arguing about their golf handicap anytime soon. "No way he’s 64, Gundy said about Whittingham. "He forgot how old he is. He must have been in the debate last week”
On the other hand, Whittingham praised Gundy for his ability to have competitive, tough, and physical football teams year after year, drawing similarities to his own Utah squads. Both coaches have defied the norm by maintaining their positions for so long, with Whittingham noting that their longevity is somewhat of an anomaly in the college football landscape.
“Coach Gundy has done a terrific job there, just competitive every single year,” Whittingham said. “Fields quality football teams. They’re tough. They’re physical.
“Reminds me a lot of us. I think there’s a lot of parallels between the two programs. I think myself and Coach Gundy are weeks apart from when we took over these programs, so we both have been anomalies, I guess you could say, in our own respect.”
Utah's Cam Rising on BYU: "I just want to go down there and whoop their ass"
Utah's move to the Big 12 marks another significant chapter in Whittingham's tenure. The Utes will face Baylor in Week 2, a game scheduled before the conference realignment, followed by their official Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. Whittingham looks forward to the challenge and the new experiences that come with competing in Stillwater for the first time.
The preseason polls reflect the high expectations for Utah, as they enter their inaugural Big 12 season as the conference favorites. Oklahoma State is ranked third behind Kansas State. Whittingham acknowledges the respect shown by the media but emphasizes that the true measure of success will come from on-field performance.
Both Gundy and Whittingham have built cultures of consistency and success, becoming the all-time leaders in wins at their respective programs. Gundy, who has not coached a losing team since his first season in 2005, has seen firsthand the eventual end of long tenures, as exemplified by the retirement of his friend and former colleague John Smith, who retired as OSU’s wrestling coach after 33 years.
At 56, Gundy feels he has many more years to contribute to Oklahoma State football, unlike Whittingham at 64, has already started planning for his eventual retirement. Utah has named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as Whittingham’s successor. Gundy, however, does not feel close to that point yet and envisions a future where he continues to lead Oklahoma State for many years, ultimately transitioning to a role where he can watch the program he helped build from a distance.
"I never thought about (a coach-in-waiting)," Gundy admitted. "But I really believe it’s so far down the line for me that I don’t have to think about it, but at some point, I would like to be able to say maybe these two guys to pick from, because Oklahoma State is a different situation"
Gundy's focus remains on ensuring the continued success and improvement of Oklahoma State football, hoping to leave the program in a position to thrive long after he steps down. His commitment to the Cowboys and his desire to see the program grow even stronger reflect the dedication and passion that have defined his long and successful coaching career.