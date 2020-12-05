Week 5 Pac-12 Predictions: The Pressure Mounts In Race For Titles

The races to the Pac-12 championship game heat up this week as both Oregon and Washington control their own destinies in the north, while USC and Colorado are tied in the south

With two weeks left in the regular season, the races in the Pac-12 north and south divisions and beginning to take shape.

Oregon and Washington both control their own destinies in the Pac-12 north, with a massive showdown looming in a week. But before that, the Ducks must righten themselves with a victory at Cal while Washington needs to keep on sailing smoothly with against Stanford.

Both USC and Colorado are undefeated, but the Trojans have won one more conference game. They each face tricky opponents this week and must escape unscathed to stay on track for the title game.

Utah is searching for its first win of the season — newsflash, they'll get it tonight over Oregon State in a #Pac12AfterDark special. Arizona State returns from a three-week hiatus to square-off with UCLA in a rather big Pac-12 south showdown.

No. 22 Washington (3-0) vs. Stanford (1-2)

Time: 2 p.m. MT

TV: FOX

Which team can keep the momentum gained from the narrow victories achieved last weekend? Washington needs the win more to stay in front of the Pac-12 north while the Cardinal need the win to have a chance at bowl eligibility.

Playing their fourth consecutive game at home to open the season, I expect the Huskies to stay perfect. Quarterback Dylan Morris rebounded from his slow start to lead Washington to 24 second half points against Utah last week, while Cade Otton is an animal at tight end.

The Huskies defense notches two turnovers — Elijah Molden is early DPOY favorite — while the offense finds a rhythm, allowing Washington to go into the Oregon game undefeated.

Prediction: Washington 30 — Stanford 17

Cal (0-3) vs. No. 23 Oregon (3-1)

Time: 5 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN

The Golden Bears are still searching for their first win of the season and my prediction is that they'll have to keep looking for it after this weekend. Oregon has had a week to stew and get pissed off after its dismal performance against rival Oregon State last Friday, and that's bad news for Cal.

Oregon's offense will put up points as quarterback Tyler Shough rebounds from his three-turnover performance last weekend with a 300-yard, 3-touchdown performance against Cal. The Ducks defense finally hits its stride and comes together in a physical performance as they force two Golden Bears turnovers.

Prediction: Oregon 38 — Cal 20

Arizona (0-3) vs. Colorado (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: FS1

Colorado wasn't exactly impressive last week against a decent San Diego State squad, winning by just 10. Meanwhile, Arizona is still struggling on both sides of the ball, as evident in its 27-10 loss to UCLA last weekend.

Running back Jarek Broussard has been on a tear for much of the season and the Wildcats Pac-12 worse rushing defense will have no such luck containing him. He runs for 150 yards and three total touchdowns as the Buffaloes look more like the team from the first two weeks of the season.

Prediction: Colorado 28 — Arizona 20

Utah (0-2) vs. Oregon State (2-2)

Time: 8:30 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN

Do you trust a team that's winless on the season, albeit it with losses to the top two teams in the league? Or do you go with the team coming off its biggest victory in five years to keep the momentum?

I'm going with my gut on this one and Utah, the winless squad, covers the 11.5-point spread and wins comfortably.

The Utes found something on offense last week in the first against the Huskies, but couldn't finish it off in the second as turnovers proved costly. Quarterback Jake Bentley takes a step forward this week and with the return of a healthy Britain Covey, Utah finally funds its stride.

Prediction: Utah 34 — Oregon State 14

Arizona State (0-1) vs. UCLA (2-2)

Time: 8:30 p.m. MT

TV: FS1

The Bruins are expected to get quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson back this week, combining him with star running back Demetric Felton to make for a dynamic backfield. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils haven't played in three weeks after a massive COVID-19 outbreak — which means they've have three weeks to stew over blowing a 13-point fourth quarter lead to USC in the season opener.

UCLA is clearly playing better of late, and have four weeks of games to prepare for this one. Meanwhile, who knows what Arizona State will look like, although they've got a multitude of talented playmakers.

The best game of the weekend will be this one, with the Sun Devils doing what they couldn't against USC and get the big stop late in the fourth quarter. Despite being outplayed for large parts of the games, Arizona State's explosiveness is too much to handle.

Prediction: Arizona State 34 — UCLA 30

No. 20 USC (3-0) vs. Washington State (1-1)

Time: 5:30 p.m. MT (SUNDAY)

TV: FS1

If this game was played in the Palousse, I'd be very tempted to take the Cougars. Alas it's being played in sunny So Cal which gives the Trojans the edge considering nobody knows how many players USC will have at its disposal.

The Cougars are returning after missing two consecutive weeks dealing with its own outbreak. Washington State has the offense to keep pace with the Trojans, but I think USC's defense does a better than expected job at limiting the effectiveness of the Cougar wide receivers.

Possible X-factor is the expected return of Washington State running back Max Borghi, where if he plays will hav a big day. But it won't be enough as USC starts hot in this one, goes into a lull early in the second half before a big fourth quarter allows them pull away. Kedon Slovis throws for three scores while the running game adds two more scores on the ground.

Prediction: USC 41 — Washington State 30

