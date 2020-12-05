FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Week 5 Pac-12 Predictions: The Pressure Mounts In Race For Titles

The races to the Pac-12 championship game heat up this week as both Oregon and Washington control their own destinies in the north, while USC and Colorado are tied in the south
Author:
Publish date:

With two weeks left in the regular season, the races in the Pac-12 north and south divisions and beginning to take shape. 

Oregon and Washington both control their own destinies in the Pac-12 north, with a massive showdown looming in a week. But before that, the Ducks must righten themselves with a victory at Cal while Washington needs to keep on sailing smoothly with against Stanford.

Both USC and Colorado are undefeated, but the Trojans have won one more conference game. They each face tricky opponents this week and must escape unscathed to stay on track for the title game.

Utah is searching for its first win of the season — newsflash, they'll get it tonight over Oregon State in a #Pac12AfterDark special. Arizona State returns from a three-week hiatus to square-off with UCLA in a rather big Pac-12 south showdown.

SEASON RECORD
17-5 — It was an up-and-down week for me last week as I went 0-2 on Friday but rebounded with a perfect 3-0 on Saturday. Nobody saw Oregon State taking down the Ducks while I had Cal winning by a field goal (make the PAT). Colorado wasn't very convincing in its win while Washington barely escaped Utah to stay unscathed.

Here are my Pac-12 predictions for ALL SIX conference games taking place this weekend — the first time that's happened this season.

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) and defensive back Alex Cook (5) react following a third down stop against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

No. 22 Washington (3-0) vs. Stanford (1-2)
Time: 2 p.m. MT
TV: FOX
Which team can keep the momentum gained from the narrow victories achieved last weekend? Washington needs the win more to stay in front of the Pac-12 north while the Cardinal need the win to have a chance at bowl eligibility.

Playing their fourth consecutive game at home to open the season, I expect the Huskies to stay perfect. Quarterback Dylan Morris rebounded from his slow start to lead Washington to 24 second half points against Utah last week, while Cade Otton is an animal at tight end. 

The Huskies defense notches two turnovers — Elijah Molden is early DPOY favorite — while the offense finds a rhythm, allowing Washington to go into the Oregon game undefeated.

Prediction: Washington 30 — Stanford 17

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Williams (2) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium.

Cal (0-3) vs. No. 23 Oregon (3-1)
Time: 5 p.m. MT
TV: ESPN
The Golden Bears are still searching for their first win of the season and my prediction is that they'll have to keep looking for it after this weekend. Oregon has had a week to stew and get pissed off after its dismal performance against rival Oregon State last Friday, and that's bad news for Cal.

Oregon's offense will put up points as quarterback Tyler Shough rebounds from his three-turnover performance last weekend with a 300-yard, 3-touchdown performance against Cal. The Ducks defense finally hits its stride and comes together in a physical performance as they force two Golden Bears turnovers.

Prediction: Oregon 38 — Cal 20

Nov 7, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) carries the ball past UCLA Bruins defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field.

Arizona (0-3) vs. Colorado (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: FS1
Colorado wasn't exactly impressive last week against a decent San Diego State squad, winning by just 10. Meanwhile, Arizona is still struggling on both sides of the ball, as evident in its 27-10 loss to UCLA last weekend. 

Running back Jarek Broussard has been on a tear for much of the season and the Wildcats Pac-12 worse rushing defense will have no such luck containing him. He runs for 150 yards and three total touchdowns as the Buffaloes look more like the team from the first two weeks of the season.

Prediction: Colorado 28 — Arizona 20

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Bryan Thompson (1) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Utah (0-2) vs. Oregon State (2-2)
Time: 8:30 p.m. MT
TV: ESPN
Do you trust a team that's winless on the season, albeit it with losses to the top two teams in the league? Or do you go with the team coming off its biggest victory in five years to keep the momentum?

Nov 7, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium.

I'm going with my gut on this one and Utah, the winless squad, covers the 11.5-point spread and wins comfortably.

The Utes found something on offense last week in the first against the Huskies, but couldn't finish it off in the second as turnovers proved costly. Quarterback Jake Bentley takes a step forward this week and with the return of a healthy Britain Covey, Utah finally funds its stride.

Prediction: Utah 34 — Oregon State 14

Oct 26, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Arizona State (0-1) vs. UCLA (2-2)
Time: 8:30 p.m. MT
TV: FS1
The Bruins are expected to get quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson back this week, combining him with star running back Demetric Felton to make for a dynamic backfield. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils haven't played in three weeks after a massive COVID-19 outbreak — which means they've have three weeks to stew over blowing a 13-point fourth quarter lead to USC in the season opener.

Nov 15, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Demetric Felton (10) runs against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA is clearly playing better of late, and have four weeks of games to prepare for this one. Meanwhile, who knows what Arizona State will look like, although they've got a multitude of talented playmakers.

The best game of the weekend will be this one, with the Sun Devils doing what they couldn't against USC and get the big stop late in the fourth quarter. Despite being outplayed for large parts of the games, Arizona State's explosiveness is too much to handle. 

Prediction: Arizona State 34 — UCLA 30

Nov 7, 2020; Los Angeles CA, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) catches a 21yard touchdown pass for the winning score with 1:20 to play as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) and linebacker Kyle Soelle (34) defend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Arizona State 28-27.

No. 20 USC (3-0) vs. Washington State (1-1)
Time: 5:30 p.m. MT (SUNDAY)
TV: FS1
If this game was played in the Palousse, I'd be very tempted to take the Cougars. Alas it's being played in sunny So Cal  which gives the Trojans the edge considering nobody knows how many players USC will have at its disposal.

The Cougars are returning after missing two consecutive weeks dealing with its own outbreak. Washington State has the offense to keep pace with the Trojans, but I think USC's defense does a better than expected job at limiting the effectiveness of the Cougar wide receivers. 

Dec 27, 2019; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field.

Possible X-factor is the expected return of Washington State running back Max Borghi, where if he plays will hav a big day. But it won't be enough as USC starts hot in this one, goes into a lull early in the second half before a big fourth quarter allows them pull away. Kedon Slovis throws for three scores while the running game adds two more scores on the ground. 

Prediction: USC 41 — Washington State 30

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Oct 12, 2019; Corvallis, OR, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) catches a pass for a touchdown against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jaydon Grant (3) during the first half at Reser Stadium.
Football

Week 5 Pac-12 Predictions: The Pressure Mounts In Race For Titles

Dec 3, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Alfonso Plummer (25) shoots in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Basketball

Utah Guard Alfonso Plummer Picking Up Where He Left Off Last Season

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass in front of the Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis
Football

When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 13

Oct 12, 2019; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith congratulates Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham after a game at Reser Stadium. The Utes beat the Beavers 52-7.
Football

Utah vs. Oregon State: Everything You Need To Know

Oct 12, 2019; Corvallis, OR, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass for a touchdown against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Nahshon Wright (21) during the first half at Reser Stadium.
Football

It's Officially Brant Kuithe And Britain Covey Time For Utah

DzpCjgfV4AAAjOX
Football

Utah Lands Commitment From 3-Star WR Makai Cope

EFGzzuOXUAE6jeF
Football

3* Wide Receiver Deamikkio Nathan Decommits From Utah

Nov 26, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium.
Football

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 12 Of The NFL Season?

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) and defensive back Alex Cook (5) react following a third down stop against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Football

Week 5 Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington Top Dawg; Ducks Drop