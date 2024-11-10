What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah's loss to BYU
The Utah Utes’ terrible 22-21 loss to the 9th-ranked BYU Cougars in the “Holy War” left fans on the edge of their seats in what proved to be a thrilling yet controversial game. This classic rivalry matchup showcased intense back-and-forth action, marked by dramatic plays and a flurry of penalties in the final moments that led to heated debate. Ultimately, despite a resilient performance by the Utes, they fell just short, marking their fifth consecutive loss after beginning the season with a promising 4-0 start.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham praised his players’ relentless effort, expressing pride in their performance. He emphasized that the loss did not fall on them, stating, “They should hold their heads high. It’s not on them. They played hard. They did everything good from start to finish.” Despite his praise for the team’s effort, Whittingham acknowledged the “unfortunate” nature of the game’s end, hinting at his frustrations with the officiating but refraining from delving into details. When asked about two critical penalties late in the game, he brushed off questions, saying, “They are what they are. It’s a ridiculous situation, but I’m not going to get into it.”
The Utes faced further adversity when star tight end Brant Kuithe was injured. Whittingham confirmed that Kuithe’s season was likely over, describing the injury as “serious.” Losing Kuithe dealt a major blow to Utah’s offensive capabilities, as he had been a key weapon throughout the season. This loss, combined with Whittingham’s frustrations over calls made by the officials, underscored a night filled with emotional highs and lows for the Utes.
Brandon Rose, the Utes’ starting quarterback for the game, delivered a solid first half but struggled to find the same rhythm in the second. Whittingham noted that Utah’s first-half offense was efficient but struggled in the latter half without attributing it to conservative play-calling, stating, “No, no, I don’t think so.” As the game wore on, the Utes fought hard to maintain momentum, but a combination of penalties and missed opportunities kept them from regaining the lead.
As Utah prepares to face a strong Colorado Buffaloes team led by Deion Sanders, the Utes will be focused on overcoming recent setbacks and working to reclaim their early-season form. This close loss to BYU, however, leaves questions lingering for both teams as they push forward in their respective seasons. For BYU, the win was critical but may expose vulnerabilities as they continue their journey in the Big 12.