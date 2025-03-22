What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah’s first spring football practice
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham liked what he saw during the first day of spring football practice as the Utah Utes began installing their new-look offense that coordinator Jason Beck brought from Utah – along with quarterback Devon Dampier.
Whittingham said the opening session was “eerily similar the last 20 years. But a little different this year in the respect that we’ve got a new offense we’re putting in. But with the new rules you have more opportunity to get players up to speed prior to spring ball starting. We get walkthroughs and things like that that we didn’t used to be able to have.
"So I thought for the first day, the offense did a nice job relative to how much they have in. Still mistakes made that need to be corrected; there always will be. But when you look at where we are, Day One with a new offense, I think we handled it pretty well.”
The Utes will be breaking in new players at all the skill positions, including the dual-threat Dampier and running back Wayshawn Paker, who followed his position coach, Mark Atuaia, from Washington State.
The Utes are looking to bounce back from a rough first season in the Big 12, when they finished 5-7 overall and just 2-7 in conference play. They had a number of injuries on offense, including to quarterback Cam Rising, who is no longer with the program.
Utah will have a total of 15 practices prior to the annual 22 Forever Game on Saturday, April 19 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Here’s what Whittingham said after the first practice:
Whittingham on the mood at practice
“A lot of juice and energy on this football team right now and that was evident all throughout the winter conditioning that this team really has a lot of positive energy. I think the infusion of a bunch of new players, not that the old players were bad, but just guys that are new to the program and a new coaching staff that’s got a lot of energy, so I think that is very apparent that that’s a big difference from the last couple of years.
Whittingham on the importance of Dampier playing under Beck last year
“That’s huge. To have Devon, who’s completely versed in this offense and knows the intricacies of it, the ins and outs of it, is a big plus.”
Whittingham on Beck and Dampier coming in as a package deal
“That’s ideal. It was something that we hoped would happen. It wasn’t the top priority. But to have the OC and the quarterback come from the same system is a bonus. That really has accelerated things. It wasn’t a surprise at all. If you look around the country, that happens quite often.”
Whittinham on the offense
"For the first day, I thought the offense did a nice job relative to how much (time) they have put in. Still some mistakes that need to be corrected; there always will be. But when you look at where we are for Day One with a new offense, I think we handled it pretty well.”
Whittingham on the offense’s identity
"We'll see how it evolves. Devon Dampier, you know what he did last year. He put up some really good numbers throwing the football, rushing the football, so it was a very prolific offense.
“Wayshawn Parker is a dynamic running back. We've got a very good offensive line; at least we think we do. We'll find out, but we think we've got a solid front. Receivers, we’re going to sort that out. That’s probably the one position on offense that needs the most sorting out. At tight end, Dallen Bentley is really the lead guy as far as the attached tight ends. Landen King is another guy that can do a lot of things in an H-back type of role. But we'll see where it goes.
“Obviously, you want to play to the quarterback's strengths, which is what we'll do. We know exactly what those are based on his production in this very offense."
Update on Big 12 Pro Day
This week also saw 14 Utes seniors participate in the Big 12 Pro Day at the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
Among some unofficial 40-yard dash times were a 4.50 by running back Micah Bernard and 4.60 by tight end Caleb Lohner.
Defensive lineman Connor O’Toole impressed the NFL Network commentators with a 4.66 40; a 37.5-inch vertical leap; a broad jump of 10 feet, 1 inch; and a 4.3 shuttle run.