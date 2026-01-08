Several Utah players announce their return in big retention day for the Utes

During his introductory press conference, Utah head coach Morgan Scalley emphasized that player retention would be at the top of the Utes' priority list in the offseason.

Admittedly, lots of coaches preach how important it is to keep homegrown talent in the building. But if there was anything that could prove that Scalley wasn't joking around when he made his comments, it was the batch of players who announced a return to Salt Lake City for the 2026 season on Thursday.

Here's a look at some of Utah's re-signees from Thursday.

Jackson Bennee (Safety)

Considering how much he meant to the Utes defense as a freshman, bringing Jackson Bennee back to the fold had to have been near the top of Scalley's offseason to-do list.

Bennee, a 6-foot-2 native of Holladay, Utah, wore many hats for Utah early on in the season, serving as a safety and nickel corner on defense while logging some snaps at wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball as well. He made an immediate impact right away with three interceptions in three of his first four games, including a 46-yard return for a score against Cal Poly in Week 2, extending the Utes' NCAA record of 22 straight seasons with a pick-six.

In total, Bennee snagged four interceptions and defended five passes for a unit that allowed the lowest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks (49.4%) and the second-fewest pass yards per game (177.8) among Big 12 teams. He also finished second on the team in total tackles with 64 across his 13 games played, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors at the end of the regular season.

While Utah's secondary took a hit when Smith Snowden and Tao Johnson opted to enter the portal, the Utes did receive a boost with Elijah "Scooby" Davis announcing his return to the program for what will be his redshirt senior season.

Johnathan Hall (Linebacker)

Retaining Johnathan Hall's services for one more season was a big move for Scalley and his program. Hall started all 13 games and led the Utes with 67 total tackles, including six for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also snagged an interception, defended four passes and forced a fumble for a unit that allowed 18.9 points per game (No. 18 in the Football Bowl Subdivision).

Hall will likely play a pivotal role for the Utes defense in 2026 as one of the more experienced veterans in the linebacker room. Utah is set to lose seniors Lander Barton and Levani Damuni to graduation and rising sophomore Christian Thatcher to the transfer portal , along with several other key pieces of Scalley's defense.

Houston kid who took a chance on Utah. Finishing what I started.#GoUtes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hswLismwFR — J7🙇🏾‍♂️ (@johnathanBhall) January 8, 2026

Mana Carvalho (Punt Returner)

Mana Carvalho helped set up the Utes offense in favorable field position as an effective punt returner in 2025. At the end of the regular season, he led the Big 12 and ranked No. 18 nationally with 211 punt return yards, highlighted by a 75-yard return for a score during Utah's 45-14 victory over Cincinnati on Nov. 1.

Carvalho's big moment against the Bearcats made him the first Utes player since 2021 to return a punt for a touchdown, and the first freshman to do so since 2015. He finished the season as one of three returners in the Big 12 to score a touchdown off a punt return and took home All-Big 12 honorable mention recognition for his efforts.

Nate Ritchie (Safety)

Before going down with a season-ending injury of his own, Nate Ritchie stepped up for the Utes in a big way with Rabbit Evans out of the lineup.

Ritchie started at safety for the first five games of the season, totaling 25 tackles and one pass breakup during that span before sustaining an injury in the Sept. 27 game at West Virginia. He had just recorded a career-best 13 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, the week prior against Texas Tech.

The 2026 campaign would be Ritchie's fifth with the Utes. He served on a mission trip following his freshman year in 2020 and returned for the 2023 season.

Kash Dillon (Defensive End)

With All-American edge rusher John Henry Daley in the portal and veteran Logan Fano entering the NFL draft, bringing Kash Dillon back to Salt Lake City felt like a necessary move for the Utes.

Dillon appeared in all 13 contest as a redshirt freshman and was productive, recording 35 total tackles while finishing third on the team with 3.5 sacks. He started the final two games of the season against Kansas and Nebraska, gaining valuable experience as he totaled nine tackles in those appearances.

Lance Holtzclaw (Defensive End)

Like Dillon, Lance Holtzclaw served a purposeful role down the stretch of the season after spending a majority of the 2025 campaign as a substitute defensive end to Daley and Fano. The Washington transfer who spent three seasons in Seattle prior to joining the Utes last offseason tallied a career-best 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 appearances with Utah.

