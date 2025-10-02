What NFL mock drafts indicate about Utah star Spencer Fano's pro outlook
Utah right tackle Spencer Fano entered the 2025 regular season as one of the most highly-touted players in all of college football, with several outlets tabbing him as an All-American and one of the top offensive linemen in the country.
Through the Utes' first five games, the junior from Spanish Fork, Utah, has lived up to the hype.
Fano has kept his quarterback Devon Dampier clean so far this season, allowing just three pressures and three hurries in 167 pass blocking opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus. Utah's offense has been able to thrive as a result, ranking No. 3 in the Big 12 in points per game (39.5) behind a dominant rushing attack that checks in at No. 2 in the league with 242.6 yards on the ground per game.
As the Utes' schedule ramps up, Fano should have plenty of opportunities to showcase his skillset to NFL scouts and personnel while competing against the best the Big 12 has to offer; though he's already viewed as one of the top draft-eligible prospects by several prognosticators.
Here's a look at where a few media outlets have Fano projected to land in the 2026 NFL Draft.
USA Today: No. 3 pick
Team: Tennessee Titans
What they said: "Through four games, Cam Ward's taken 17 sacks - the most in the NFL. His 35.6% completion percentage when pressured is the worst in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus data. This is a very good offensive tackle class but Fano looks to be the top guy at the position. The 6-foot-6 tackle has an ideal mix of quickness and power to handle different types of rushers. He's played on both the right and left side in college and could fit in on either side in Tennessee." — Ayrton Ostly
Tankathon: No. 4 pick
Team: Cleveland Browns
Analysis: Fano has experience at both tackle spots, making him a potential fit for the Browns as their future left tackle, given their current starter, Cam Robinson, is playing on a one-year deal. Obviously, selecting a quarterback is in play for Cleveland as well. But building a solid foundation up front should take precedence over picking a signal-caller.
The Athletic: No. 4 pick
Team: New York Giants
What they said: "A starter since his true freshman season, Fano (now a junior) already has starting experience at both right and left tackle. He is an explosive, athletic blocker who maintains power on the move and is very difficult to get the corner against. The Giants are still in search of another functioning starter opposite Andrew Thomas, but should be able to check that box next spring." — Nick Baumgardner
Walter Football: No. 8 pick
Team: Houston Texans
What they said: "The Texans need to make sure that C.J. Stroud’s blocking is as good as possible. Spencer Fano needs to fill out his frame, but he was stationed at left tackle as a freshman." — Walt
CBS Sports: No. 15 pick
Team: Houston Texans
What they said: "Fano will be in the No. 1 offensive lineman conversation due to his weekly consistency over the last few seasons in both phases. Fano plays with good technique and has excellent feet, and I believe the ability to play on the blindside. His best days are still ahead, but I like the power at the point and the ability to move people. Fifteen is too low for his talent." — Blake Brockermeyer