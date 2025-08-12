'We're in a good place right now': What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said after fall camp scrimmage
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah coaching staff can arrive at each day of fall camp expecting to learn something new about the identity of the 2025 Utes.
Whether that be some semblance of a hierarchy at the wide receiver position, or the emergence of an incoming freshman, the past three weeks have provided a clearer image of what Utah will look like this upcoming season. Yet, despite noting positives out of several newcomers and returners on both sides of the ball, Whittingham and company still have a few more questions needing answered before the Utes kickoff the season against UCLA on Aug. 30.
"We think we're in a good place right now," Whittingham said to the media Monday. "We're what, 10 practices in after today, and 15 more to go then we're ready to play."
Following Utah's first scrimmage session of fall camp, here's what Whittingham had to say to the media regarding a few key position battles on offense and defense.
On the wide receiver position battle
"We feel like we've identified the top seven or eight guys [whom] are going to be the travelers, and that we're going to sink all the reps into the rest of the way. So that that group is really starting to gel, I guess you could say."
On the running back spot, whether a 'workhorse' has emerged
"The top two guys will be Wayshawn Parker and Naquari Rogers — not necessarily in that order. They're interchangeable as [RB1]. We're also having some good production from Daniel Bray, Raycine Guillory, a couple of freshmen [who] really look like they have a lot of promise. And then, of course, Devon [Dampier] is like a running back back there at times, and so he's adding to what we're doing. And then you got guys running the speed sweeps, the wide receivers [who] are giving us supplemental yardage as well."
"It's more by committee at this point. But again, it's still early. We got 15 practices left, and we'll see how it continues to develop."
On the battle for backup QB
"Isaac [Wilson] is the one [who] has Division I experience, and that definitely has helped him, and will help him if he's called upon this year. We're not sure how Byrd [Ficklin] will react in a game situation. He's just a true freshman, and so that works in Isaac's favor as far as the experience factor. But Byrd is a guy [who] is very mature. Doesn't seem to flinch when his number's called, when he gets his opportunities. And so whichever one emerges as the guy, we'll have confidence in him, and away we go."
"Both did some really good things in the scrimmage. They both made some mistakes. And so that's an ongoing process. The competition continues, and right now, I would say that's going to continue at least through the next scrimmage and final scrimmage, which will be on Friday, and we gotta make a decision shortly thereafter, but it'll continue until then."
On Utah's depth along the defensive line
"I think those guys have a ton of upside. The d-tackle position group will be well-stocked for years to come. Right now we feel like we're in a good place. Pupu [Sepulona] is really doing a great job. [Karson] Kaufusi is doing a great job. They're all doing things well, and they're all coming along and learning and getting better each day. But we think we're going to have some real superstars emerge from that group."
On the cornerback position battle opposite Elijah "Scooby" Davis
"Blake Cotton right now is starting to make a push, and so I'd say he's got the edge right now."