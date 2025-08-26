What Utah QB Devon Dampier said before UCLA season opener
Utah's struggles to put up points last season were obvious, as the Utes ranked outside the top 100 in scoring offense despite being backed by a stout defense and boasting an elite offensive line up front.
Heading into his first start as Utah's quarterback, Devon Dampier is ready to set the narrative for a different course in 2025.
"That Utah can score the ball — that's my only thing going into this game," Dampier said Monday in regard to what he wants to showcase against UCLA on Saturday. "Utah obviously always had the defense, but this is another year where Utah is going to be able to score the ball as well."
Dampier had a firm grasp of offensive coordinator Jason Beck's offense last season while at New Mexico, where Dampier became the fifth player to record at least 2,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season, joining Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels, while leading the Mountain West in points responsible for (188) and total yards (3,934).
The Utes, who cycled through four quarterbacks and finished 5-7 in 2024, brought the dual-threat signal caller and his offensive coordinator to Salt Lake City over the offseason to remedy their issues on that side of the ball in 2025.
Saturday's showdown against the Bruins at the Rose Bowl (8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT) will be the first test for Dampier and company.
Here's more of what Utah's starting quarterback had to say.
On his emotions roughly a week before Saturday
"I'm feeling great. We kind of came together just as a team and, just to know that the defense, the offense, the special teams; we're all one now. We've been going against each other for a lot of months now, so to finally be on that field together means a lot."
On what he expects to see from UCLA's defense
"Obviously, we don't fully know what they're gonna come out with, but I mean, that's why we have adjustments. That's why we got coaches. Whatever they come out with, we're gonna be able to answer right back."
On what WR Tobias Merriweather brings to the offense
"Tobias is a dog. He's an all-around kind of receiver. I feel like he goes out there and he runs any route, and I believe he's going to win. So just to have that as a quarterback, it makes it a lot more comfortable being back there."
On how his adjustment to Utah
"I always say, 'Just live where your feet are.' So obviously, up to this point I've made sure I've built the bonds with my teammates, and I feel really comfortable going into this week honestly. I know I'm gonna play for them, and I know they're gonna play for me."
On his running ability
"The run game is something that came natural to me just growing up, so I'm never afraid to pull that ball down and let's go get some yards."
"I always tell everybody, 'I play to win game.' So if using my legs is what happens to do that, then I'm always going to take what's going to win us the game."