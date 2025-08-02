What Utah Utes OC Jason Beck said after fall camp practice
With fall camp in full swing, the Utah Utes have begun making their final preparations for the upcoming college football season.
Of the several nuances Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff will have to catch their newcomers up to speed on over the next month or so, none stand out more than the new playbook that offensive coordinator Jason Beck brought with him from his time at New Mexico. As the Utes shift to a more spread-like look on offense, the ensuing practices leading up to their regular season opener against UCLA on Aug. 30 will lay the groundwork for what Utah's identity will be for the 2025 campaign.
Here's what Beck had to say of his quarterback and skill position players following fall camp practice.
On the next stages of implementing his new offense
"You obviously need to be ready for all the situations that are going to be coming up. And it's really identifying who are the trustworthy guys, the playmaker guys. When you put those 11 guys together, all doing their different roles, who can you depend on and count on? So it's a matter of finding consistency. Who's showing up every day, consistently getting their job done, so we know we can count on them to put them out there for the game."
On QB Devon Dampier and his leadership
"[Dampier's] just continuing to lead both by example; through his play, being that real consistent playmaker, doing the right things; and then being a good teammate. Which means if you see something — you're not their friend, you're their teammate. Whether that's positively reinforcing what they're doing, or whether that's asking them to live up to a different standard."
"Devon shows up every day and works hard, and he leads by example. So just continue to do that and bring everybody else along and develop the chemistry with all those skill guys."
On assimilating transfer WRs Tobias Merriweather and Larry Simmons
"It's really important to see what they can bring to this team to help this offense score points, to win games. And so them, [Old Dominion running back transfer] Bryce Duke has experience. So, yeah it's really these next two weeks. You're not making huge judgments right away, because it's going to take a little time to settle in and get there with them and get going."
"But once you kind of see that thing turn — now you're looking at that feedback, how are they contributing, what can we count on them for, and to know how we can use them in the offense."
On how similar Utah's offense will look to New Mexico's from last season
"We're still in that process of that playing out. For instance, when we started New Mexico last year, we had five, six skilled receivers that we thought were going to be some of our better players, and as we headed into that first game, that was kind of the trajectory we were on. Well, as we got early in the season, some of those guys were struggling to consistently make plays, and our running backs were way rising up in what they were doing. And so that thing shifted in that course, and there became two receivers and a tight end that we really relied on, and then it was all these running back guys."
"The offense kind of molded more that direction. So, Devon and the o-line, that's the most predictable right now. It's the other spots that are more that, 'what direction is this going to take' with the dependable playmaker, guys you trust, and kind of the offense molding in that direction."
On his philosophies on offense
"We really just want to put the right guys in the right places to make plays. We want to adapt to what our strengths are and play to those strengths. We're going to go, not at a fast tempo, but we're going no huddle. We're moving guys around, kind of spread, QB reads and RPOs are in there. But year to year, that thing always shifts to, who's your personnel, and what are their strengths. Some years that's more passing, some years that's more running. So that thing will vary, because we want to play to our strengths."