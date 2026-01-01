What Utah's Morgan Scalley said after his first win as a head coach

As the ice from the Gatorade buckets melted into the confetti-covered field at Allegiant Stadium, Utah head coach Morgan Scalley was still trying to process everything that had transpired over the past week.

His predecessor and mentor, Kyle Whittingham, made an expedited move to Michigan after 21 seasons at the helm of the Utes, officially handing over head coaching duties to Scalley with about five days before Utah was slated to put on the pads one last time in the 2025 season. And it didn't take long for rumors about some of Utah's assistants joining Whittingham in Ann Arbor to swirl, creating a load of distractions during what was supposed to be a time to reflect on Whittingham's career ahead of his last game as the Utes head coach.

That didn't end up being the case. Whittingham was in Orlando for New Year's Eve instead, getting to know his future players and coaches as Michigan battled Texas in the Citrus Bowl. His former team, meanwhile, was embarking on a journey into a new era all the way across the country.

None of that outside noise seemed to get to the Utes, though. Based on how they handled the Cornhuskers in a 44-22 drubbing on Wednesday, they were more than ready for the next chapter of the program to be written.

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes interim coach Morgan Scalley is doused by offensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (73) in the fourth quarter of victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"There have been so many distractions for these players," Scalley said during his postgame press conference. "And the game is all about them, and so they're the ones that don't deserve all the distractions, right? And they worked their tails off that."

Here's more from Scalley's postgame press conference.

On what the past week since taking over as head coach has been like

“It would have been a lot harder had we not had a great culture already established with players really understanding their role in leading. So, there's a lot to being a head football coach, particularly at a time when the portal is about to open and you've got things going on left and right. But like I said, these guys kept it all together and be very easy for people to start turning and ‘What about me? What about mine?’ and to lose focus. And so can't say enough about our players.”

On getting emotional after the game

“I am who I am. And I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I grew up a Utah man. My dad played at the University of Utah. I had family go to the University of Utah. And I grew up running around in those tunnels at Rice Stadium — when it wasn't Rice-Eccles Stadium. And I've seen it transition. I've been there through all of it, and my dream has always been to take it to the highest level. The one thing that I'm so grateful for is that my logo has never changed, nor will it.”

On whether it’s settled in that he’s the head coach

"I don't think it's settled in at all yet. There were probably a lot of mistakes; being on the offensive side when I'm supposed to be on the defensive side.

"We were trying to get Wayshawn [Parker] 1,000 yards [on the season] there at the end, which is why we kept him on the field. It was no disrespect whatsoever towards Nebraska, and I told Matt [Rhule] that. What a class guy; I completely respect Nebraska. But yeah it's been so crazy, I don't know that I've been really able to process it or think about it."

On his priorities heading into the offseason

"Well, my number one goal is making sure that our guys make it home for curfew tonight — that's number one."

"Beyond that, we'll work after that. But, this is a big time profession, and if people don't think that we've already been planning, already been looking for the next step; then they don't know us. We will be prepared for whatever is to come, and we are excited for those that want to be Utes. And bottom line is: we hope all these guys in that locker room continue to be here."

On the culture he wants to curate as head coach

"This program will always be better than one person. It will continue to be Utah football, and not about Morgan Scalley. It's all about the players, all about the team. I'm grateful to be in a position where I can help lead but at the same time, you're only as good as your players and you'll never outperform the leadership that's provided by them."

"Again, I'm blessed to be in this position to have people trust and believe in me, but it's all about players."

