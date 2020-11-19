When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 11

When Devontae Booker became a free agent this past summer, it was unknown what sort of calling he would get in the NFL. Truthfully, there wasn't expected to be much of a calling for Booker, who had spent the past four seasons wilting away in a crowded Denver backfield.

But lucky for him, head coach Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders were looking for a competent backup to spare workhorse running back Josh Jacobs. Their attention quickly turned to Booker, who they signed to a one-year, $1.04-million contract in the offseason to serve as a backup and mentor to Jacobs.

Now over halfway through the season and it's safe to say that the decision to sign Booker has been a successful one. On the season, Booker is averaging 6.2 yards per carry on 49 attempts for a total of 304 yards and three touchdowns. He's also added nine catches for 62 yards.

Booker's 366 total yards thus far is just under half of his total from his promising rookie season when finished with 612 yards rushing and four touchdowns, while adding 31 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown.

There's a likelihood that Booker surpasses those number the rest of the way, which is why he and Jacobs have combined to form arguably the most dynamic duo at running back in the league.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah starters in the NFL...

*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos

*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos

*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints

*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers

*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins

*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears

*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers

*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

6 p.m. MST (Thursday)

*Seattle (6-3) vs. Arizona (6-3) / FOX — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle; Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona

11 a.m. MST (Sunday)

*New Orleans (7-2) vs. Atlanta (3-6) / FOX — Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

*Washington (2-7) vs. Cincinatti (2-6) / CBS — Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington

*Carolina (3-7) vs. Detroit (4-5) / FOX — John Penisini, DL, Detroit

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*Denver (3-6) vs. Miami (6-3) / CBS — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver; Eric Rowe, S, Miami

*Los Angeles Chargers (2-7) vs. New York Jets (0-9) / CBS — Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

*Indianapolis (6-3) vs. Green Bay (7-2) / FOX — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

*Minnesota (4-5) vs. Dallas (2-7) / Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas

*Las Vegas (6-3) vs. Kansas City (8-1) / NBC — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas



6 p.m. MST (Monday)

*Tampa Bay (7-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (6-3) / ESPN — Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

