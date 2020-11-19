SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 11

Ryan Kostecka

When Devontae Booker became a free agent this past summer, it was unknown what sort of calling he would get in the NFL. Truthfully, there wasn't expected to be much of a calling for Booker, who had spent the past four seasons wilting away in a crowded Denver backfield.

But lucky for him, head coach Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders were looking for a competent backup to spare workhorse running back Josh Jacobs. Their attention quickly turned to Booker, who they signed to a one-year, $1.04-million contract in the offseason to serve as a backup and mentor to Jacobs.

Now over halfway through the season and it's safe to say that the decision to sign Booker has been a successful one. On the season, Booker is averaging 6.2 yards per carry on 49 attempts for a total of 304 yards and three touchdowns. He's also added nine catches for 62 yards.

Booker's 366 total yards thus far is just under half of his total from his promising rookie season when finished with 612 yards rushing and four touchdowns, while adding 31 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown.

There's a likelihood that Booker surpasses those number the rest of the way, which is why he and Jacobs have combined to form arguably the most dynamic duo at running back in the league.

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is pursued by Denver Broncos linebacker Josh Watson (54) on a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah starters in the NFL...
*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos
*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos
*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints
*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers
*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins
*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears
*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers
*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

6 p.m. MST (Thursday)
*Seattle (6-3) vs. Arizona (6-3) / FOX — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle; Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona

11 a.m. MST (Sunday)
*New Orleans (7-2) vs. Atlanta (3-6) / FOX — Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans
*Washington (2-7) vs. Cincinatti (2-6) / CBS — Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington
*Carolina (3-7) vs. Detroit (4-5) / FOX — John Penisini, DL, Detroit

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)
*Denver (3-6) vs. Miami (6-3) / CBS — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver; Eric Rowe, S, Miami
*Los Angeles Chargers (2-7) vs. New York Jets (0-9) / CBS — Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers
*Indianapolis (6-3) vs. Green Bay (7-2) / FOX — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis
*Minnesota (4-5) vs. Dallas (2-7) / Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas
*Las Vegas (6-3) vs. Kansas City (8-1) / NBC — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas

6 p.m. MST (Monday)
*Tampa Bay (7-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (6-3) / ESPN — Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Utah Football And BYU Square Off On The Field This Season?

With news breaking on Monday that the Pac-12 will "take a look" at scheduling OOC games, and when combined with a few other factors, it's entirely possible the 101st Holy War happens in 2020

Ryan Kostecka

by

Abii

USC Possesses The Talent To Be Special, But Has Underperformed Thus Far

After two last-second come-from-behind wins, USC sits atop the Pac-12 south division standings. But standing in its way is Utah, a team far better coached with more talent than the Trojans' first two opponents

Ryan Kostecka

by

docfreedaddy

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 10 Of The NFL Season?

In his first start in nearly two years, former Utah quarterback Alex Smith was pretty sensational for the Washington Football Team in their 30-27 loss to Detroit this past weekend

Ryan Kostecka

Utah WBB Picked To Finish Eighth In The Pac-12 Preseason Poll

One year after finishing in eighth place, head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utah women's basketball team is predicted to finish eighth once again in the highly loaded Pac-12

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football Coach And His Wife To Star On Reality TV Show

Utah defensive backs coach Sharrieff Shah, his wife Jen and their two sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar will be featured on Bravo Network's "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," which aires every Wednesday

Ryan Kostecka

After Months Of Waiting, Utah Ready To Enter Pac-12 South Title Hunt

It's been a long time coming but everything is currently pointing to Utah beginning its Pac-12 South title defense on Saturday agains none other than USC, it's main rival for the division crown

Ryan Kostecka

Is Anyone To Blame For Utah Canceling Yet Another Football Game?

After having its first two games of the 2020 college football season canceled due to a widespread outbreak within the program, is this the fault of the Utes or a larger issue within the state of Utah?

Ryan Kostecka

by

Ute_tribe

Utah-USC Matchup Set For A #Pac12AfterDark Special in Nov. 21

In a huge matchup between Pac-12 South foes that could very likely decide the division crown, Utah is set to host USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in a #Pac12AfterDark special on Saturday, Nov. 21

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah QB Jason Shelley Dismissed From Utah State

After electing to transfer to Utah State for the upcoming season, former Utah quarterback Jason Shelley has been dismissed from the Aggies football program for a violation of team rules

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Football Round-Up: Oregon Wins; USC Comes From Behind Again

In another wild week of Pac-12 football, Oregon avoids the upset up in the Palouse while USC has to come from behind again. Colorado continues to surprise and UCLA picks up a huge win

Ryan Kostecka