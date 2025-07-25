Where does Utah's Kyle Whittingham rank among Big 12 coaches?
Short of a national championship, Kyle Whittingham's résumé as head coach of the Utah football program doesn't leave much else to be desired.
Under Whittingham, the Utes have been one of the most consistent FBS teams in the country. They've posted winning records in 17 of his first 20 seasons at the helm, highlighted by back-to-back Pac-12 championships in 2021 and 2022. During that span, Utah maintained its ways while transitioning from the Mountain West to the Pac-12, to eventually the Big 12.
One losing season over an 11-year stretch isn't enough to significantly harm Whittingham's coaching reputation. It is enough, though, for CBS Sports to reconsider his stance in the Big 12 coaching hierarchy.
In a ranking released Thursday of the league's 16 head coaches, CBS Sports put Whittingham at No. 2 behind Iowa State's Matt Campbell. Whittingham was the top-ranked Big 12 coach going into last season before injuries and inconsistencies resulted in a seven-game conference losing streak and a 5-7 finish for the Utes — their first losing season since 2013.
The Utes expect to course correct in 2025 behind a stout offensive line, headlined by two potential NFL first-round draft picks, protecting their new starting quarterback, Devon Dampier. The New Mexico transfer was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after leading the Mountain West with 3,934 total yards of offense, including 2,768 passing yards — the league's second-highest total — with the Lobos last season.
Whittingham, who's tied with Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy for the second-longest tenured coach in the FBS, has accumulated a career record of 167-86 (66% win percentage), including 11-6 (64.7%) in bowl games. When including his 11 seasons with the program as an assistant coach, Whittingham has contributed to more victories (252) than any coach in program history.
Big 12 head coach rankings, per CBS Sports
1. Matt Campbell, Iowa State
2. Kyle Whittingham, Utah
3. Chris Klieman, Kansas State
4. Lance Leipold, Kansas
5. Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State
6. Kalani Sitake, BYU
7. Deion Sanders, Colorado
8. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
9. Sonny Dykes, TCU
10. Dave Aranda, Baylor
11. Willie Fritz, Houston
12. Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia
13. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
14. Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati
15. Scott Frost, UCF
16. Brent Brennan, Arizona