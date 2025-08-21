Where does Utah's Spencer Fano land in latest NFL mock draft?
Spencer Fano is set to garner lots of attention from NFL scouts over the course of his junior season at Utah.
An All-American in the eyes of several media outlets, the 6-foot-6 Spanish Fork, Utah, native has gained a prestigious reputation as one of the best right tackles in college football entering the 2025 regular season.
Fano has the advanced numbers to back up those claims, even if he isn't the one pushing the narrative himself with his words. According to Pro Football Focus, Fano's run-blocking grade (91.8) and overall grade (93.0) were No. 1 among Football Bowl Subdivision tackles last season, while his "wins above average" metric graded out as the second-highest in the country (top-10 draft pick Kelvin Banks Jr. was the only one with a higher score in that department).
It shouldn't be a wonder, then, why several draft analysts have Fano near the top of their respective big boards for next spring's NFL draft.
With Fano's third collegiate season approaching fast, here's a look at where some draft experts have him projected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Todd McShay: No. 3
Team: New York Giants
What they said: "Get to know Fano’s name! He’s still getting stronger and developing, but my goodness, his agility and range as a blocker—in the run and pass game—are beautiful to watch on tape. Jermaine Eluemunor, Evan Neal, and Greg Van Roten are all set to become free agents after this season, and starting left tackle Andrew Thomas is coming off a Lisfranc injury. New York drafted Marcus Mbow in Round 5 of the 2025 draft, and while I like his potential as an OG/OC, he’s very much a developmental guy." — Todd McShay
ESPN: No. 7
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
What they said: "Fano has played both left and right tackle at the collegiate level, and I think he can do it in the NFL, too. He has terrific length and impressive footwork, as he effortlessly matches and mirrors edge rushers as a pass protector. But Fano is not just a movement/finesse player; he has an edge and mean streak to his game that shows up when finishing blocks. The Raiders recently reinvested in veteran left tackle Kolton Miller, but throwing more resources at the line will always be a focus for GM John Spytek." — Field Yates
Sports Illustrated: No. 12
Team: Seattle Seahawks
What they said: "Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas has missed more regular-season games (21) than he’s played (13) the past two years, and he’s a free agent after this season. Though Lucas is a solid player, his availability concerns may force Seattle to move on. The [6-foot-6], 302-pounder [Fano] must add weight, but he’s quick, twitchy and smooth in pass protection, and his mobility should appeal to zone-blocking teams. He’s played both left and right tackle, and as he physically matures, his ceiling grows only more attainable." — Daniel Flick
Draft Sharks: No. 13
Team: Miami Dolphins
What they said: "Fano took a step back in 2024, but flashed the leverage and hand technique in 2023 to be a first round pick." — Shane Hallam
Bleacher Report: No. 14
Team: Arizona Cardinals
What they said: "Utah's Spencer Fano is light on his feet and a fluid mover, who is rarely caught off balance" Thorn said. "He also brings excellent competitive toughness and desire to finish defenders. Fano could also add bulk and mass onto his relatively slender build but has the bones of being an asset in the run game at tackle or guard, specifically in a creative run scheme that features gap concepts and pullers. Arizona would be the ideal landing spot for what they would ask of the incoming rookie as a run-blocker and with stopgap right tackle Jonah Williams set to hit free agency next offseason." — Brandon Thorn