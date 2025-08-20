NFL Mock Draft 2026: Rams and Steelers Replace Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers
College football kicks off Saturday, marking the start of five months of competition leading into the 2026 College Football Playoff.
It’s also the beginning of a year-long chance for players to build their résumé ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, which is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.
Of note, Texas redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning is not included due to a lack of sample size and the belief that he’ll return to school for the 2026 season.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s final preseason 2026 mock draft …
Note: The order was created through DraftKings’ Super Bowl champion odds, adjusted to fit the playoff requirements for each conference.
1. New Orleans Saints: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
The Saints enter 2025 hoping either second-year passer Spencer Rattler, a former fifth-round pick, or second-round rookie Tyler Shough will show enough to win the starting quarterback job moving forward. The odds appear ominous. Nussmeier, a local product whose father is the Saints’ offensive coordinator, is a much better bet. He can thread tight windows, maneuver the pocket under pressure and push the ball to each part of the field. If he limits mental errors this fall, Nussmeier could be the first quarterback off the board next April.
2. Cleveland Browns: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Where the Browns go at quarterback this fall is anybody’s best guess. Joe Flacco will start, but how much will 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round choice Shedeur Sanders factor into the equation? Regardless, if Cleveland finds itself at No. 2, it’s fair to assume the season didn’t produce a franchise quarterback. Klubnik has the arm, athleticism and three-level accuracy to be the answer.
3. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
New York signed star receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year contract extension worth up to $130 million—but the Jets still need to give Wilson a sidekick. Enter Tyson, a smooth-moving 6' 2", 195-pound pass catcher and reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Tyson explodes in and out of his breaks, and he’s a nuanced route runner who may be the draft’s best separator. He’s also dynamic after the catch with the vision and elusiveness to generate yards.
4. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson
The Titans boast several quality pieces on their defensive line, but Parker gives them a bell-cow pass rusher who can make an immediate impact next fall. Sports Illustrated’s No. 1 player from summer scouting, Parker has tremendous hands, strength and effort. He defeats blocks quickly and is disruptive against the run and the pass. Parker, who’s totaled 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in two years at Clemson, is the complete package.
5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
The Giants have a strong back line with Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin, but Downs is a do-it-all piece who can elevate an entire defense. The 6' 0", 205-pounder has the instincts and athleticism to wear a lot of hats defensively, and he played all over the field for Ohio State. He’s sticky in coverage and has the range to make plays moving both downhill and sideline to sideline. New York has a litany of talent up front, but Downs gives the Giants’ secondary a tremendous youth infusion.
6. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Carolina was a popular landing spot for versatile Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker during the 2025 predraft process, but the Panthers ultimately passed on adding help to the middle of their defense. Hill may prove to be too good. At 6' 0" and 237 pounds, he has the size and speed to fit gaps and pursue to the perimeter. He’s still developing his feel and vision, but his physical tools and production—he had 16.5 tackles for loss last season—create plenty of optimism.
7. Indianapolis Colts: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
If the Colts are picking in the top 10, it’s certainly possible that coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard won’t be turning in the card. It also means Indianapolis’s quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones likely proved futile. Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana from Cal after the 2024 season, has generated steady buzz throughout the summer. The 6' 5", 225-pounder has prototypical size, a strong arm and the athleticism to extend plays. Mendoza is in line for a strong season under quarterback ace Curt Cignetti, and there’s plenty of value in the Colts staying local.
8. Las Vegas Raiders: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
The Raiders need to add help next to star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and Woods brings value in multiple aspects. At 6' 3" and 315 pounds, Woods can occupy blocks inside, but he’s also quick and athletic enough to make plays inside. Clemson used him as a defensive end in 2024, but his powerful hands and stack-and-shed skills translate well to defensive tackle.
9. Miami Dolphins: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
Miami lacks both talent and depth at corner, and Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons standout A.J. Terrell Jr., significantly aids both aspects. Though he lacks elite size at 5' 11" and 180 pounds, Terrell is quick-footed, fluid and explosive. He’s instinctual and physical, which helps him punch above his weight in coverage and at the catch point, and he doesn’t allow much separation. Terrell has a real chance to be a Day 1 starter on the perimeter.
10. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Consistent health and availability remain question marks for Browns left tackle Dawand Jones, and right tackle Jack Conklin will be a free agent after the 2025 season. In a draft full of quality tackles, Proctor is hard to miss—literally. He blends his monstrous 6' 7", 360-pound frame with strong hands and linear explosiveness, and when he latches on in pass protection, the rep essentially ends. Proctor needs to operate more consistently and refine his technique, but he has the tools to be a stout blindside blocker for the foreseeable future.
11. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons): Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State
The Rams need to start planning for life beyond Matthew Stafford, and Leavitt is an intriguing fit. His rocket of a right arm and in-pocket creativity resemble Stafford, though Leavitt will require seasoning. Embracing the mundane and winning within structure are essential steps for him. Still, his athleticism, arm talent and moxie—he firmly believes he can make any throw at any time—form a quality foundation.
12. Seattle Seahawks: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas has missed more regular-season games (21) than he’s played (13) the past two years, and he’s a free agent after this season. Though Lucas is a solid player, his availability concerns may force Seattle to move on. The 6' 6", 302-pounder must add weight, but he’s quick, twitchy and smooth in pass protection, and his mobility should appeal to zone-blocking teams. He’s played both left and right tackle, and as he physically matures, his ceiling grows only more attainable.
13. New England Patriots: Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn
The Patriots had a productive offseason, turning a roster full of holes into a much more respectable unit. New England could still add to its pass rush, but the 6' 6", 270-pound Faulk is smart with violent hands, two prerequisite traits for Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Faulk has the length and explosiveness to impact games as both a run defender and pass rusher, and while he needs to fill out his frame, his upside is tantalizing.
14. Arizona Cardinals: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
The Cardinals hope 2024 first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. emerges as a premier pass catcher this fall. Yet, either way, complementary receivers Greg Dortch and Zay Jones are set to be free agents after the season. Williams caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns in ’24, flashed as a ballcarrier and is a dangerous punt returner—he’s versatile, athletic, sudden and nuanced, and he’d alleviate pressure from Harrison in ’26.
15. Dallas Cowboys: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Dallas enters the season with a patchwork, by-committee running back room. Often linked to ballcarriers earlier in the offseason, the Cowboys appear poised to tap into the market next spring, and Love is the early favorite to be the first runner off the board. The 6' 0", 212-pound Love has the speed and quickness to win with finesse, and the strength and toughness to win with power. He’s also a quality pass catcher capable of aligning out wide. Versatile and well-rounded, Love would be a big get for America’s Team.
16. Chicago Bears: Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami
The Bears capitalized on their deep bag of cap space in the spring, filling holes and building a solid roster around Caleb Williams. Still, they have long-term questions surrounding their perimeter pass rush. Bain, a 6' 3", 275-pounder, is a speed-to-power rusher who condenses pockets and has the arsenal to discard blockers when necessary. He’s still developing his rush plans, but his flashes inspire confidence that there’s more to untap.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
With Aaron Rodgers saying 2025 will be his final NFL season, the Steelers will once again be in the market for a quarterback. Allar has the tools to be off the board much sooner than No. 17. The 6' 5", 236-pounder is strong-armed, advanced at working through progressions inside of structure and can manage the pocket. Finding more consistent accuracy and reducing turnovers will be significant for Allar, who, in this case, the Steelers hope delivers better results than another in-state passer in Kenny Pickett.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
J.J. McCarthy’s first year as a starter will carry significant weight in the direction of this pick. Regardless of McCarthy’s performance, the Vikings need more talent at corner. McCoy is wiry, yet explosive at 6' 0" and 193 pounds, and he had four interceptions last season. His route recognition and ability to disengage in run defense must improve this fall, but he reads quarterbacks’ eyes well, has an explosive trigger and he pairs fluidity with physicality.
19. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
The Texans are encouraged by the early signs from second-round rookie Aireontae Ersery, who will start at right tackle this season, and could give him a long-term bookend in Lomu. Young and lacking mass at 6' 6" and 304 pounds, the redshirt sophomore is fleet-footed, powerful and allowed only two sacks last season. Lomu is just scratching the surface of what he should ultimately become, and Houston could benefit in the middle portion of the first round.
20. Los Angeles Chargers: LT Overton, DE, Alabama
Perhaps underappreciated nationally this summer, Overton may not have the flash of others in his class, but his skill set and upside are intriguing. The 6' 5" 280-pounder is strong, long, quick and disruptive. His power at the point of attack helps him make plays on rushing downs, and he can move blockers with his strength and hand nuance as a pass rusher. The Chargers are upgrading their defensive line, and Overton adds another valuable commodity.
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
The future of Tampa Bay’s linebacker corps post-Lavonte David is murky. Styles, a 6' 4", 235-pounder who converted from safety to linebacker before the 2024 season, has the upside to be part of the solution. Styles is rangy and physical, can rush the passer, and his hand usage is more advanced than expected for a player still new to the position. As he grows more comfortable, his instincts and feel in coverage should improve, and his physical tools provide him a lofty ceiling.
22. Los Angeles Rams: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
The Rams have questions at linebacker and in their secondary, and addressing corner—after using their other first-round pick on Stafford’s replacement—is a logical next step. Jackson, who hails from nearby Santa Ana, Calif., is scheme versatile and excels in man and zone coverage. He’s fast, quick, fluid, competitive and instinctual, which translates to quality positioning in bail technique and in-phase coverage against expanded route trees.
23. Denver Broncos: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
The Broncos signed Evan Engram to a two-year contract this spring and subsequently waited until the seventh round to add another tight end in the 2025 draft. Still, they need to plan for their future at the position. Stowers is similar to Engram when he came out of Ole Miss in 2017—both are fluid, explosive and quality separators. Giving Stowers a year to push and learn from Engram is a quality formula for Denver.
24. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
While much of the Bengals’ drama has centered around defensive ends Shemar Stewart and Trey Hendrickson, their defensive tackles pose a concerning question. Banks has plenty to improve upon before cementing himself as a first-round pick, but at 6' 6" and 325 pounds, he’s a physical, violent piece on the defensive interior. He recorded 29 total pressures and 4.5 sacks last season, and he’s more athletic than his size suggests. Banks is an intriguing riser who, with a strong 2025, may soar up boards in the spring.
25. Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State
The Packers ended their 23-year drought without drafting a receiver when they selected Matthew Golden in 2025. They’ll return to their more traditional avenue in 2026. Over the past 10 drafts, Green Bay has selected four defensive linemen or pass rushers in the first round. The 6' 5", 265-pound Dennis-Sutton, who’s loose and has a deep bag of moves, is a quality value pick in the final quarter of the first round.
26. San Francisco 49ers: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
The 49ers can upgrade over right tackle Colton McKivitz, and questions persist around left tackle Trent Williams’s longevity. Mauigoa, who’s entering his third season as Miami’s starting right tackle, has a chance to go off the board much sooner. He’s a firm pass protector with a strong base, tremendous anchor and refined hands. Mauigoa may be limited to right tackle, but the 49ers need one, and the 6' 6", 315-pounder projects favorably to Kyle Shanahan’s offense.
27. Washington Commanders: Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon
Washington needs to keep adding quality bodies to its pass rush, and Uiagalelei, who will only be 20 years old on draft day, certainly fits the bill. An All-Big Ten selection last season after collecting 10.5 sacks and 31 pressures, Uiagalelei wins primarily with finesse. He’s quick off the ball and has the hand refinement to defeat tackles with a swipe, club or rip move. Uiagalelei can also use power, and his rush sequencing is impressive for a young player.
28. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, edge, Illinois
The Lions are still searching for a long-term complement to Aidan Hutchinson off the edge, and Jacas has the tools to be the answer. A third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 who tallied 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks, Jacas is long-levered, powerful and athletic. At 6' 3" and 275 pounds, Jacas explodes off the ball and wins with speed, strength and technical refinement. He has the tools and poise to take another step this fall.
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
How much longer will Travis Kelce play, and who’s going to fill his spot in the Chiefs’ passing game? There’s hardly a defined answer. While backup tight end Noah Gray is signed through 2027, Kansas City would benefit from adding Klare, an athletic pass catcher who separates during routes and can make plays after the catch. Though he’s not a traditional in-line tight end and lacks blocking acumen, the 6' 4", 236-pound Klare projects as a dangerous H-back or big slot receiver.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
The Ravens don’t often hesitate to add talented receivers in the first round, and the 6' 4", 195-pound Lane gives Lamar Jackson a big target with a wide catch radius. Another positive? Lane moves with a degree of fluidity and athleticism that’s uncommon for most receivers with his body type. He’s competitive and has terrific ball skills, and with more week-to-week consistency this fall, he’s capable of going much sooner.
31. Philadelphia Eagles: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
The Eagles have found plenty of success drafting Georgia players, and more specifically, former Bulldog defensive linemen. Add Miller to the list. He has only 2.5 sacks in 29 career games, but he’s loaded with traits and will have the snaps to break out this fall. The 6' 4", 305-pounder knocks back linemen at the point of attack, can win with quickness and is getting better with his hands. He’s a bit of an upside swing, but if he can turn traits into production in 2025, he’ll warrant a first-round look.
32. Buffalo Bills: Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Auburn
Whether Buffalo still needs a receiver heavily depends on Keon Coleman’s second season. Either way, Singleton gives Josh Allen a dynamic weapon who’s often the fastest player on the field. He’s a smooth, explosive route runner with the hands to finish through contact and the concentration to make catches in tight spaces. Singleton is still developing his route nuance, but he’s as fast and athletically gifted as any receiver in the 2025 class.