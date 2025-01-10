No. 4 Utah travels to OKC for major gymnastics showdown: How to watch, TV schedule
The fourth-ranked Utah Red Rocks are poised for a highly anticipated appearance at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Saturday, Jan. 11. The event, held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, features a stacked lineup, including No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, and No. 6 California. As one of the marquee events in collegiate gymnastics, the competition will be a great one to watch.
Utah Gymnastics has already shown why they remain one of the top programs in the nation. In their season opener, the Red Rocks posted an impressive 196.775-194.450 victory over Utah State. Standout performances included Ashley Glynn’s career-high 9.925 on vault and Makenna Smith’s dominant all-around score of 39.500, ranking first in the Big 12 and seventh nationally. Additionally, Camie Winger dazzled on beam, earning a career-best 9.950, which currently stands as the highest score in the nation on the apparatus.
The team’s strong showing has earned them top-10 rankings in every event after the first week of competition, with notable placements including first on beam, fourth on bars, and tied for eighth on vault. Utah's beam lineup is especially formidable, with all six starters ranked in the top 25 nationally.
The Red Rocks boast a deep roster filled with All-Americans and rising stars. Grace McCallum, an eight-time All-American, is back in top form after overcoming an injury in 2023. Her consistency and elegance were on display in the season opener, where she scored a pair of 9.900s on bars and beam. McCallum's career-best all-around score of 39.825 and three perfect 10.0s on bars solidify her status as one of the team’s anchors.
Makenna Smith continues to build on her breakout sophomore season. The Albuquerque native earned All-America honors on vault and in the all-around last year and has begun 2025 ranked in the top 25 in every event. Her performance on floor and all-around against Utah State was a highlight of the season opener.
Newcomer Avery Neff, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024, made an immediate impact in her collegiate debut. Neff competed in the all-around, showcasing her potential with top-four finishes on vault, bars, and beam. Her addition strengthens an already loaded Utah lineup.
Under the leadership of head coach Carly Dockendorf, now in her second season, the Red Rocks continue their tradition of excellence. Dockendorf made history in her first year by leading Utah to a Final Four appearance, becoming the first NCAA gymnastics head coach to achieve such a feat in their debut season. The Red Rocks return 16 of 24 routines from last year’s third-place NCAA Championship team, a testament to the program’s depth and consistency.
Utah’s dominance extends beyond the NCAA stage. They have won the Pac-12 Championship four consecutive times, and their legacy includes 10 national championships, 32 individual NCAA champions, and over 400 All-America honors. As the program celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, the Red Rocks remain a cornerstone of collegiate gymnastics, with a record 48 consecutive national championship appearances.
The upcoming meet offers the Red Rocks an opportunity to measure themselves against some of the nation’s best teams. Oklahoma, the reigning No. 1 team, provides a benchmark for excellence, while LSU and Cal add depth to the competition. The Red Rocks’ balanced roster, headlined by McCallum, Smith, Glynn, and Winger, positions them well to contend for top honors in Oklahoma City.
As the season unfolds, Utah will aim to build on their strong start, refine their routines, and continue their pursuit of perfection. With the depth of talent, a storied history, and the leadership of Dockendorf, the Red Rocks are poised to remain a force on the national stage in 2025.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad
-No. 1 Oklahoma
-No. 2 LSU
-No. 4 Utah
-No. 6 California
-The Red Rocks will begin their rotation on the floor exercise, while LSU starts on vault, Cal on bars, and Oklahoma on beam. The first vault is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
TV: ABC (National)
John Roethlisberger, Aly Raisman, and Taylor Davis
The first year of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad saw 634,000 viewers tune in to the second session between Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA and Utah on ABC, the most-viewed live regular season collegiate gymnastics meet in ESPN history. The 57% female viewing audience were locked in as the defending national champion Sooners reigned supreme, with viewership peaking at nearly 800,000.