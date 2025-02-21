2026 blue-chip tight end schedules official visit to Utah
Four-star tight end Brock Harris from St. George (Utah) Pine View is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Harris has emerged as a dominant force in both the passing and blocking game. He currently holds 40 offers and has scheduled visits to Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, and BYU.
Additionally, he has now set a fifth visit to Utah on June 18, a school that has been recruiting him for the past two years under head coach Kyle Whittingham.
Harris put together an impressive sophomore season in 2023, hauling in 55 receptions for 665 yards and eight touchdowns over 10 games. His performance earned him national recognition, including an invitation to the 2026 All-American Bowl. He also shined at the Under Armour Camp Series in Salt Lake City, further cementing his status as one of the top tight ends in the country.
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Harris is the No. 4 tight end and No. 34 overall prospect in the 2026 class. The On3 Industry Ranking lists him as the No. 5 tight end and No. 53 overall. Despite his rising stock, Harris plans to embark on a volunteer Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) mission in January 2026, with an expected return by May 2027.
Harris recently competed at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, where he held his own against top-rated edge rushers from the 2025 and 2026 classes, showcasing his versatility and toughness as a blocker.