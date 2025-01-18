Utah offers 2026 Texas four-star receiver Chase Campbell
Utah has extended an offer to 2026 four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell, one of the top prospects in his class. Hailing from Frenship High School in Wolfforth, Texas, Campbell is ranked as the 131st overall player nationally, the 18th-best wide receiver, and the 15th-best player in Texas. His announcement on X stated, "After a great conversation with Coach Simon, I am excited to say that I have received an offer from The University of Utah! #GoUtes."
At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Campbell possesses the tools to be a dominant force on the outside. His elite ball skills, precise route running, and natural athleticism make him a nightmare for defenses. With his suddenness and sharp cuts, Campbell creates separation with ease, consistently breaking off defensive backs. His junior season stat line speaks to his impact: 81 receptions for 1,497 yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 314 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, and a 99-yard kickoff return for a score.
Campbell thrives in contested-catch situations, leveraging his high football IQ and natural bounce to secure the ball in traffic. His competitive edge and ability to capitalize on catch-and-run opportunities make him a versatile offensive weapon. While he may not be classified as a true speedster, his skill set, including a knack for attacking all three levels of the field, has made him a standout both in games and offseason circuits.
For Utah, securing Campbell would be a significant step forward in building their 2026 recruiting class, which currently has no commitments. Under offensive coordinator Jason Beck, Campbell could thrive in Utah's uptempo scheme, becoming a reliable perimeter playmaker and a key contributor in the program's future offensive success.