What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said in first press conference of the year
Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the media this week, offering insight into the program’s direction following the 2024 season. The press conference, which touched on roster overhauls, coaching changes, and the evolving influence of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) in college football, painted a vivid picture of the challenges and opportunities facing the Utes in 2025. From embracing a revamped offensive philosophy to navigating the complexities of modern player retention, Whittingham’s remarks showcased a program adapting to a dynamic landscape while staying true to its core identity.
Roster Overhaul: A New Era of Recruitment
Whittingham opened his statement by highlighting the significant roster changes underway. With 30 new scholarship players already enrolled and another 12–16 additions expected by summer, Utah’s roster is undergoing a transformation. “Over 50% of the roster will be new faces,” Whittingham noted, attributing the turnover to a large graduating class and the evolving transfer portal landscape.
The recruiting strategy blended high school talent and portal acquisitions. Whittingham expressed satisfaction with the program’s portal experience, describing it as a “net positive.” While turnover has become a norm in college football, the Utes appear poised to benefit from the influx of fresh talent and experience.
NIL Challenges and Retention Strategies
A significant focus of Whittingham’s discussion was the impact of NIL on roster management. He acknowledged the disparities in NIL resources across programs, noting that some schools operate with budgets five to six times larger than others. Despite this inequity, Utah has managed to retain much of its core roster. “We feel like we’re able to hang on to the nucleus of a roster with a few exceptions,” he said.
The program has adopted an NFL-style approach to NIL distribution, prioritizing high-impact positions. Whittingham described this strategy as a way to maximize the program’s limited resources while maintaining competitiveness. However, he expressed skepticism about the potential of revenue-sharing models to level the playing field, arguing that wealthier programs will always find ways to maintain their advantages.
Offensive Changes: A New Vision Under Jason Beck
One of the most significant developments for Utah is the arrival of Jason Beck as the new offensive coordinator. Beck’s offensive philosophy emphasizes balance, with spread formations complementing a strong run game. Whittingham described the ideal offensive output as “3,500+ passing yards and 2,500+ rushing yards” over the course of a season—a benchmark the team will aim to reach under Beck’s guidance.
Beck’s adaptability and talent evaluation are expected to be key strengths. Whittingham praised his ability to “play to the strengths of your players,” a critical quality as the program integrates a wave of new talent.
The quarterback and running back positions are undergoing significant overhauls. Isaac Wilson is the only returning scholarship quarterback, but the Utes have added four new scholarship players, including Devin Dampier, a dual-threat transfer from New Mexico. Whittingham highlighted Dampier’s mobility and pocket awareness, noting that he was sacked only four times in 2024 despite inconsistent protection. “He’s obviously the perfect fit for this offense,” Whittingham said.
The running back room is also starting fresh, with no returning players from the previous season. Four of the five new running backs are already on campus, with a sixth addition expected. Whittingham expressed confidence in the group’s potential, particularly freshman Wayshawn Parker, whose physicality and contact balance have stood out on tape.
Despite the changes, Utah remains committed to its identity as a physical, run-first team. Whittingham praised the program’s history of efficiency in the run game and expressed confidence in the new running backs. However, Beck’s balanced offensive approach offers an opportunity to enhance the passing game while maintaining the program’s trademark physicality.
Navigating NIL and Player Departures
The departures of defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa and cornerback Cameron Calhoun were attributed largely to NIL opportunities. Whittingham acknowledged NIL as “the absolute overriding factor” in these cases, underscoring the challenges programs face in retaining talent. Despite these setbacks, Utah has embraced a proactive approach to NIL, using it both to retain key players and to attract new talent.
Whittingham’s comments also highlighted the stark disparities in NIL budgets across programs. While some schools boast budgets exceeding $30 million, others operate with significantly less. This financial gap presents ongoing challenges for programs like Utah, which must compete with wealthier programs while adhering to its own budgetary constraints.
Cultural Continuity Amid Change
Maintaining a strong team culture is a priority for Whittingham, particularly with more than half the roster expected to be newcomers. He emphasized the importance of returning players in educating and integrating new teammates. “We have a very strong culture here with the guys that are returning,” Whittingham said, expressing confidence that the program’s values will endure despite the turnover.
Cam Rising’s Status and the Future of the Roster
The status of quarterback Cam Rising remains uncertain. While Whittingham confirmed communication with Rising, he deferred to the player to announce his plans. The absence of Rising from the current roster raises questions about his future with the program.
Looking ahead, Whittingham indicated that the program will continue to evaluate roster needs during spring practices. The defensive tackle position, in particular, could see further additions through the transfer portal when it reopens in April.
Looking Forward in 2025 and beyond
As Utah prepares for the 2025 season, the program is navigating a period of significant change. With a revamped roster, new coaching staff, and evolving NIL strategies, the Utes are positioning themselves to remain competitive in a rapidly shifting college football landscape. Whittingham’s emphasis on balance—both on and off the field—reflects a commitment to building a team that can adapt to modern challenges while staying true to its roots.
While uncertainties remain, particularly regarding NIL and player retention, the Utes are entering the 2025 season with a renewed sense of purpose and an eye toward the future. Under Whittingham’s leadership, Utah football looks poised to navigate the complexities of the modern game while striving for continued success.