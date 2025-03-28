Baseball Game Preview: No. 2 Arkansas at No. 14 Vanderbilt
No. 14 Vanderbilt is off to a historic start at Hawkins Field posting a perfect 16-0 record. That streak will face its toughest challenge of this season starting tonight.
No. 2 Arkansas (23-3, 5-1 SEC) will face the Commodores (20-5, 4-2 SEC) in a three-game weekend series starting at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. The Commodores have outscored opponents 116-19 in the last 12 games at home including seven run-rule victories in that stretch.
The Razorbacks have played only three true road games, going 2-1 in their SEC opening series against Ole Miss. They also played in the College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Razorbacks lost to Kansas State 3-2, but won against No. 22 TCU, 2-1, and Michigan, 8-6.
Here’s everything to know ahead of tonight’s game between the Commodores and Razorbacks:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Colin Barczi, C
- Mac Rose, DH
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Arkansas Razorbacks Starting Lineup
- Charles Davalan, LF
- Wehiwa Aloy, SS
- Kuhio Aloy, DH
- Logan Maxwell, RF
- Brent Iredale, 3B
- Cam Kozeal, 1B
- Ryder Helfrick, C
- Nolan Souza, 2B
- Justin Thomas Jr., CF
Pitching Matchup
LHP Zach Root (3-1, 4.02 ERA, 31.1 IP, 46 K, 9 BB, .231 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (2-1, 4.06 ERA, 31 IP, 42 K, 7 BB, .219 b/avg.)
Weather Report
The 7 p.m. start time won’t bring cold temperatures with it. AccuWeather’s forecast at gametime has temperatures in the low 70s, no rain and winds at 8 mph and gusts up to 12 mph.
Injury Report
Jonathan Vastine wasn’t listed on Vanderbilt’s Student-Athlete Availability Report after missing Tuesday’s game against Eastern Kentucky. He’ll be available Friday. The Commodores did list Jacob Humphrey as probable.
Arkansas listed three players on its report: RHP Gage Wood is out and OF Logan Maxwell and LHP Parker Coil are both listed as probable.
How to Watch
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-3, 5-1 SEC) at No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-5, 4-2 SEC)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 102.5 The Game