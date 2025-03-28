Vanderbilt Commodores

Baseball Game Preview: No. 2 Arkansas at No. 14 Vanderbilt

Everything to know ahead of Friday's game including starting lineups, pitching matchups, weather report and injury report.

Xavier second baseman Jake Lambdin (40) catches a ball hit by Vanderbilt center fielder RJ Austin during the seventh inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 7, 2025. Vanderbilt won 15-3 in seven innings. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 14 Vanderbilt is off to a historic start at Hawkins Field posting a perfect 16-0 record. That streak will face its toughest challenge of this season starting tonight.

No. 2 Arkansas (23-3, 5-1 SEC) will face the Commodores (20-5, 4-2 SEC) in a three-game weekend series starting at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. The Commodores have outscored opponents 116-19 in the last 12 games at home including seven run-rule victories in that stretch.

The Razorbacks have played only three true road games, going 2-1 in their SEC opening series against Ole Miss. They also played in the College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Razorbacks lost to Kansas State 3-2, but won against No. 22 TCU, 2-1, and Michigan, 8-6.

Here’s everything to know ahead of tonight’s game between the Commodores and Razorbacks:

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  4. Riley Nelson, 1B
  5. Colin Barczi, C
  6. Mac Rose, DH
  7. Braden Holcomb, LF
  8. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Arkansas Razorbacks Starting Lineup

  1. Charles Davalan, LF
  2. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
  3. Kuhio Aloy, DH
  4. Logan Maxwell, RF
  5. Brent Iredale, 3B
  6. Cam Kozeal, 1B
  7. Ryder Helfrick, C
  8. Nolan Souza, 2B
  9. Justin Thomas Jr., CF

Pitching Matchup

LHP Zach Root (3-1, 4.02 ERA, 31.1 IP, 46 K, 9 BB, .231 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (2-1, 4.06 ERA, 31 IP, 42 K, 7 BB, .219 b/avg.)

Weather Report

The 7 p.m. start time won’t bring cold temperatures with it. AccuWeather’s forecast at gametime has temperatures in the low 70s, no rain and winds at 8 mph and gusts up to 12 mph.

Injury Report

Jonathan Vastine wasn’t listed on Vanderbilt’s Student-Athlete Availability Report after missing Tuesday’s game against Eastern Kentucky. He’ll be available Friday. The Commodores did list Jacob Humphrey as probable.

Arkansas listed three players on its report: RHP Gage Wood is out and OF Logan Maxwell and LHP Parker Coil are both listed as probable.

How to Watch

Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-3, 5-1 SEC) at No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-5, 4-2 SEC)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 102.5 The Game

