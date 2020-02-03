Corbin Talks Jake Eder and Other Things Vanderbilt Baseball, Plus Ticket Information.

Nashville, Tn.- Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin spoke with the media on Friday and talked of junior pitcher Jake Eder and his development over the off-season.

Eder is in contention to fill one of the open starting roles as well as returning to the bullpen where he was a valuable part of last season's national championship team.

Also here is information on purchasing tickets for single games this season.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Vanderbilt baseball season, the athletic department announced Monday. Fans can purchase by visiting VUCommodores.com or by calling the athletic ticket office at 615-322-GOLD.

Nonconference tickets are priced at $16 for infield seats, $9 for outfield seats and $7 for outfield weekday seats with the exception of No. 2 Vanderbilt’s visit from preseason No. 1 Louisville on May 5. Infield tickets for the Battle of the Barrel are $19 while outfield seats are $16.

The Vanderbilt ticket office has also announced that kids will be admitted to a select number of games at no cost. The promotion, which applies to those in eighth grade and younger the day of a game, will allow kids in free to all nonconference games through March 31. This promotion will be limited, based on ticket availability.

Complimentary kids’ tickets must be claimed at the Hawkins Field box office on the day of game only, no earlier than 2 ½ hours before the first pitch.

The home slate is highlighted by a three-game series against No. 5 Georgia (March 27-29). Vanderbilt also plays host to No. 10 Mississippi State to cap the regular season. Vanderbilt opens its home schedule Feb. 18 against South Alabama which begins a stretch of 11 consecutive home games.

The Commodores set an SEC record with 59 victories a season ago en route to capturing the program’s second national championship in six seasons. Vanderbilt returns 18 letter winners including eight pitchers while welcoming in 15 freshmen.

The Commodores open the season ranked number one or two, depending on which baseball publication you follow, but are favored to be one of the eight teams making the trip to Omaha for the College World Series this season.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven